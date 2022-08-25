Red Sox lefthander James Paxton has Grade 2 lat tear, will not pitch this season

An MRI revealed that Red Sox lefthander James Paxton has a Grade 2 tear in his left lat muscle and will not pitch this season, manager Alex Cora said Thursday.
Paxton, who was working his way back from Tommy John surgery, recently pitched in a rehab game in the Florida Complex League. The outing lasted only two batters, however, before Paxton had to be removed.
This latest Paxton injury news comes when the Red Sox are in dire need of arms as their season sputters. Nate Eovaldi is on the injured list because of shoulder inflammation. Chris Sale (fractured wrist) is out for the season. While the Sox knew Paxton would not be able to contribute much as he continued his rehab, they were hopeful he would pitch down the stretch.
Advertisement
“It’s hard because I saw the progress,” Cora said before Thursday night’s series finale against the Blue Jays. “I saw the stuff and we know the player. When he’s healthy, he’s really good. The fact that he was going to throw two or three innings that day [in the FCL], I was like, OK, he might be here in September. But like I always say in these cases, it’s more about the person. I can’t imagine having to go through the whole process and this is what happens.”
The gamble to sign Paxton cost the Red Sox $6 million this year without the lefthander pitching an inning. Paxton’s deal includes a $4 million player option for 2023, which he can exercise if the Sox decline $13 million team options for 2023 and ‘24 at the end of this season.
Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.