Red Sox lefthander James Paxton has Grade 2 lat tear, will not pitch this season

An MRI revealed that Red Sox lefthander James Paxton has a Grade 2 tear in his left lat muscle and will not pitch this season, manager Alex Cora said Thursday.

Paxton, who was working his way back from Tommy John surgery, recently pitched in a rehab game in the Florida Complex League. The outing lasted only two batters, however, before Paxton had to be removed.

This latest Paxton injury news comes when the Red Sox are in dire need of arms as their season sputters. Nate Eovaldi is on the injured list because of shoulder inflammation. Chris Sale (fractured wrist) is out for the season. While the Sox knew Paxton would not be able to contribute much as he continued his rehab, they were hopeful he would pitch down the stretch.