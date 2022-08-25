Watch: Bill Belichick was crowned a UFC champion by Dana White

After Wednesday’s joint practice with the Las Vegas Raiders, the Patriots took a break from football and ventured into the world of mixed martial arts.

The team visited the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s Performance Institute in Las Vegas, where they were greeted by UFC president Dana White. During a tour of the facility, White had a surprise for head coach Bill Belichick.

He strapped a championship belt around Belichick’s waist, eliciting a big smile from the typically stoic coach, who raised his arms in celebration.