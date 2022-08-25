What to watch for in the last Patriots preseason game Friday night

Based on the number of snaps the projected starters racked up during the two joint practices, it’s likely that the New England 1′s will see very limited action.

After three days under the searing Nevada sun — dry heat, my eye; 107 is 107! — the Patriots will face the Raiders in the air-conditioned climes of the sparkling and spacious new Allegiant Stadium Friday night in the preseason finale for both clubs.

Bill Belichick has explained in the past that between practices and games, the snaps usually even out during the three days of work with the opponent, so Mac Jones and the offense and Matthew Judon and the defense are poised to be mostly spectators.

There’s still plenty of reason for interest in the game, however, as roster spots need to be earned and the pecking order of the depth chart needs to be determined.

This will be the last best chance for bubble players on both squads to state their case for sticking around after Tuesday’s cut-down to the 53-man roster.

Here are some of the things to keep in mind and keep an eye on as longtime friends and confidants Belichick and Josh McDaniels square off.

▪ Who succeeds McDaniels?

It’s been the most compelling story line of the Patriots preseason: Who’s calling the plays on offense?

Belichick said last week it was Matt Patricia who was sending the plays into the quarterback’s head against the Panthers, though he stopped short of saying it was Patricia who was the ultimate decision-maker.

When asked about the situation, McDaniels said, “I really don’t know exactly what everybody’s doing over there; they’ve got a lot of really good coaches. I think, at the end of the day, Bill has a plan for whatever he wants to do. He has foresight that some of the rest of us don’t have.”

The sideline interaction among Belichick, Patricia, and Joe Judge could provide some hints as to who calls the shots in Week 1 at Miami.

▪ Who seizes the fifth receiver spot?

With Tyquan Thornton expected to miss extended time with a collarbone injury, the competition is on to join Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Nelson Agholor, and Kendrick Bourne in Jones’s pass-catching stable.

Lil’Jordan Humphrey is the leader in the clubhouse in the competition with Tre Nixon, Josh Hammond, and Kristian Wilkerson, who has been out for more than a week with a head injury.

Humphrey, a 6-foot-4-inch, 225-pounder, has shown steady improvement throughout the summer. He has sure hands and also can contribute on special teams.

Lil'Jordan Humphrey (right) pulled in a pass in a preseason game against Carolina last Friday. Charles Krupa/Associated Press

“He’s a big kid that is tough and has very good hands and is kind of a big receiver, tight end-ish type of guy, has a good feel, very good instincts in the passing game, handles himself well in the middle of the field with linebackers under him, over him, in between him,” said Belichick. “Kind of does the right thing there and helps the quarterback out and is a big target.”

▪ Four, five, or six backs?

The top three running back slots are accounted for with Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, and Ty Montgomery. Who else sticks?

Third-year veteran J.J. Taylor and rookies Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris will get plenty of totes and touches against the Raiders in final bids to secure places.

The Patriots did not run the ball much during the joint practices, so there will be an emphasis on the ground game in this one. Stevenson and Montgomery have been the third-down/passing backs during the summer, but depth is always needed at the position, and it’ll be interesting to see if Strong, who was an effective runner and receiver in college, can carve out a role here.

▪ On the back end.

In today’s pass-happy NFL, it’s important to have depth in the defensive backfield, and the Patriots are building that with a nice mix of proven veterans and youthful enthusiasm.

Jalen Mills and Jonathan Jones (perimeter) and Myles Bryant (inside) are at the top of the cornerback rotation. The big competition is for the depth spots. Terrance Mitchell has flashed at camp. He took some lumps against Davante Adams (who doesn’t?) tbut also made some plays against him.

Jonathan Jones broke up a pass against the Panthers last Friday. Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Jack Jones, Marcus Jones, and Shaun Wade are short on pro experience but long on potential. They’ve gotten a lot of snaps this summer, and this game is another opportunity to show they can be trusted when the Patriots need to use nickel, dime, and quarter packages.

At safety, Devin McCourty, Adrian Phillips, and Kyle Dugger are a versatile trio. Jabrill Peppers and Joshuah Bledsoe are safeties in name but possess the versatility to play multiple spots and be used in multiple packages. Their continued development in New England’s schemes bears watching.

