Former British ambassador is arrested in Myanmar

Bowman, who was ambassador to Myanmar from 2002 to 2006, now heads the Myanmar Center for Responsible Business, an organization she founded in 2013 aimed at encouraging companies to adhere to international human rights standards.

The former ambassador, Vicky Bowman, 56, and her husband, artist Htein Lin, 55, were arrested Wednesday evening at their house in Yangon, Myanmar’s largest city, and taken to the notorious Insein Prison, said the two people who spoke on the condition of anonymity for fear of being arrested. They face up to five years in prison.

Myanmar’s military regime has arrested a former British ambassador and her Burmese husband, charging them both with violating immigration law, according to two people with knowledge of their situation.

Htein Lin is a well-known artist who was held as a political prisoner for more than six years under an earlier military regime. By the time he was released in 2004, he had smuggled out 300 paintings and sculptures he had produced while in prison. The couple, who met while she was ambassador, left Myanmar in 2006 but returned a decade ago. They have a 14-year-old daughter.

Britain’s foreign office released a statement saying only, “We are concerned by the arrest of a British woman in Myanmar. We are in contact with the local authorities and are providing consular assistance.”

The junta released a statement Thursday evening saying that the couple had violated the law by registering one address as their residence but living somewhere else.

The statement said of Bowman: “It was verified that she committed a crime under Section 13 (1) of the Immigration Act by failing to apply for a change of address on the foreigner registration certificate when moving house. U Htin Lin was found to have committed a violation of Section 13 (5) of the Myanmar Immigration Law because he knew and encouraged his wife to move to his home address, contrary to the existing law.”

A hearing has been set for Sept. 6.

The Myanmar military seized power in a coup last year and has since staged a bloody crackdown on the population, shooting civilians, burning villages, raping women, and bombing jungle encampments. More than 15,200 people have been arrested, including more than 12,100 who remain in prison.

Among those arrested have been a handful of foreigners, including an American journalist, Danny Fenster, who was released in November after serving nearly six months in prison. Sean Turnell, an Australian economic adviser to the state counselor, Aung San Suu Kyi, is being tried alongside her on charges of violating the official secrets act.

The United States and Britain have imposed economic sanctions on the regime, but some nations have continued providing support, particularly Russia, a major supplier of arms that also has begun selling gasoline and diesel fuel to the junta.

Mark Farmaner, director of the human rights group Burma Campaign UK, called Bowman’s detention “shocking and surprising news.”

“Vicky is no friend of the Burmese military, but she has been careful not to make public comments attacking the military,” he said. “She has opposed some of the sanctions on the military in the past. It’s unclear why the military is targeting Vicky now.”

He added, “If this is hostage diplomacy, the British government must not allow it to succeed. These arrests are an example of why more pressure is needed, not less.”

On Thursday morning, hours after Bowman’s arrest, Britain announced that it was imposing new economic sanctions against companies linked to the Myanmar military, including Sky One Construction Company Ltd., which is owned by Aung Pyae Sone, the son of the junta leader, Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing.

Britain said the sanctions were aimed at limiting the regime’s access to arms and revenue.

The timing of the arrests appeared to be coincidental.

Britain also announced that it would seek to intervene in a case brought by Gambia at the International Court of Justice accusing Myanmar of violating the United Nations’ Genocide Convention for atrocities committed against Rohingya Muslims in 2017.

“The UK will always face down those who seek to undermine and destroy our values of freedom and democracy,” Amanda Milling, the minister of state for Asia, said in announcing the new measures.