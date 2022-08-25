Putin orders an increase in the size of the Russian military

While enjoying a significant superiority in artillery and in long-distance missiles, Russia’s forces have been unable to capture significant territory since the beginning of July, when the city of Lysychansk in the country’s Luhansk region fell.

The decree stipulates that the overall size of Russian armed forces will be raised to more than 2 million personnel, including more than 1.15 million service members. The rest are civilian workers. The decree also ordered the Russian government to allocate the money to pay for the increase.

With his army struggling to make significant progress in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin of Russia signed a decree Thursday that increases the number of service members in the country’s armed forces by 137,000, starting next year.

Advertisement

Military analysts and reporters on the ground have been attributing the slowing pace of the Russian offensive to a lack of manpower. Western estimates of Russia’s total casualties, including both deaths and injuries, have run as high as 80,000. Over the past months, Russia has been scrambling to recruit volunteers to serve in Ukraine in what some analysts called a “stealth mobilization.”

Currently, Russia requires men aged 18 to 27 to do one year of active military service, although the precise number called up at any given time fluctuates. But the army also has career soldiers who serve under contract, including women.

So far, Putin has avoided mass conscription to provide soldiers for the war in Ukraine. One reason is that declaring a national draft would destroy the veneer of normalcy that the Kremlin has been able to maintain despite economic sanctions and continuing fighting.

Instead, Russian authorities have been luring recruits to join combat by offering them hefty cash incentives and other perquisites. At the end of May, Putin also signed a law that scrapped the age limit of 40 for contract soldiers.

Advertisement

Pavel Luzin, a Russian military analyst, said that he was skeptical about Russia’s ability to increase its armed forces without major changes.

He said that Putin’s decree would only increase the number of troops “on paper against the reality on the ground,” unless Russia is forced to increase the duration of compulsory service from one year to 18 months. Another solution, he said, would be absorbing some of the country’s national guard forces into the army.

Meanwhile, Ukraine’s largest nuclear power plant was briefly disconnected from the nation’s power grid for the first time in its history Thursday, according to Ukrainian officials, leading to large-scale power outages in nearly all the Russia-occupied cities of southern Ukraine.

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant — which provides one-fifth of Ukraine’s electricity but has been occupied by Russian forces for months — was still able to generate power to meet its own needs and keep essential systems working safely, according to the Ukrainian energy agency, Energoatom.

The agency blamed the Russians for shelling key infrastructure around the plant that led to its “complete disconnection” from the power grid, “the first in the history of the plant.”

The lines connecting the plant to infrastructure that helps transmit the power it generates to more than 4 million homes have come under repeated assault in recent weeks. The Ukrainians and Russians have traded blame over who is responsible for the shelling, which has continued despite international calls for the creation of a demilitarized zone around the plant. Russia has rejected that proposal.

Advertisement

The International Atomic Energy Agency is trying to negotiate a visit to the plant by its experts to verify its safe operation. The head of the UN agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi, said that an agreement on a visit could be reached within days.

“We are very, very close to that,” Grossi told the France 24 news network, although he emphasized that the terms of the visit, and security arrangements to allow the inspectors to travel through a zone of active fighting, were yet to be finalized.

In recent days, shelling has hit infrastructure outside the plant, damaging three of the four lines connecting the nuclear facility to the national grid.

On Thursday, Energoatom said the fourth and last line was damaged twice, briefly disconnecting the plant entirely from the power grid. Each time engineers raced to repair the lines. The line was cut for about seven minutes shortly after noon and then again for a brief period at 2:14 p.m.

The precarious working conditions at the plant and recent shelling at the facility have raised global alarm. The British military intelligence agency Thursday released new satellite photos showing Russian military equipment parked close to the working reactors.

But the most immediate impact of the fighting around the plant is being felt by hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians living in Russia-occupied towns and cities across southern Ukraine.

The exiled mayor of Enerhodar, Dmytro Orlov, said the city was “once again on the verge of a humanitarian disaster.”

Advertisement

“Today, as a result of enemy shelling, the city was completely left without electricity and water,” he said.

Several hours later, he said that workers at the nuclear power plant managed to restore power to the city. But outages in other southern cities remained, including in the Russia-controlled port city of Berdyansk, more than 130 miles to the south.

Residents in the city said cellphone service on the Russian-installed mobile network was not working, and there were long lines for fuel and drinking water. Similar conditions were reported in other towns and cities across the occupied south.