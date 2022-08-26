HBO renews ‘House of the Dragon’ for second season

Now, after almost a week, more than 20 million viewers have watched it, as the number of on-demand viewers kicks in.

HBO has renewed “House of the Dragon,” after the premiere drew the biggest audience for any new original series in HBO’s history. Last Sunday night, the first episode pulled in 9.9 million across HBO linear and HBO Max streaming in the United States.

There’s still no word on how many episodes there will be in season 2. Season 1 has 10.

Some analysts thought viewers might feel some estrangement from the franchise and stay away from “House of the Dragon,” based on the many cries of disappointment over the final season of “Game of Thrones.” Clearly that is not the case, which must come as a relief to HBO. The company is currently developing a number of other possible spinoffs.

