TV CRITIC'S CORNER

HBO renews ‘House of the Dragon’ for second season

By Matthew Gilbert Globe Staff,Updated August 26, 2022, 30 minutes ago
Paddy Considine (background, as King Viserys Targaryen) and Milly Alcock (as young Rhaenyra) in "House of the Dragon."Ollie Upton/HBO

File this one under Uh-duh.

HBO has renewed “House of the Dragon,” after the premiere drew the biggest audience for any new original series in HBO’s history. Last Sunday night, the first episode pulled in 9.9 million across HBO linear and HBO Max streaming in the United States.

Now, after almost a week, more than 20 million viewers have watched it, as the number of on-demand viewers kicks in.

There’s still no word on how many episodes there will be in season 2. Season 1 has 10.

Some analysts thought viewers might feel some estrangement from the franchise and stay away from “House of the Dragon,” based on the many cries of disappointment over the final season of “Game of Thrones.” Clearly that is not the case, which must come as a relief to HBO. The company is currently developing a number of other possible spinoffs.

Matthew Gilbert can be reached at matthew.gilbert@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MatthewGilbert.

