IRobot agreed to be acquired by Amazon years after rejecting its first offer

Amazon first tried to buy iRobot in the fall of 2016, the filing said, but iRobot’s board of directors determined the offer “undervalued” the company at $60.50 per share. In the coming months, iRobot’s stock price increased, and Amazon ended its acquisition discussions.

According to a document iRobot filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission Thursday, it also was the second time Amazon tried to buy the maker of the Roomba vacuum cleaner and other household robots. The new information reveals more background on how Amazon, which already has a large robotics presence in Massachusetts, scooped up one of the area’s oldest and most influential robotics firms.

Amazon’s $1.7 billion deal to buy Bedford-based iRobot came together in less than three months this summer, and it culminated in the e-commerce giant reducing its offer.

The next time Amazon expressed interest in buying iRobot was on May 16 of this year, when an Amazon representative called Colin Angle, cofounder and chief executive of the company. Amazon proposed acquiring iRobot for $64 per share in cash about a month later.

Again, iRobot believed Amazon’s offer undervalued the company.

On June 29, iRobot issued a counteroffer to Amazon, asking for $70 per share. On the same day, iRobot told Amazon that it anticipated a second-quarter earnings miss. This meant iRobot also planned to lower its revenue projection for the year.

Amazon representatives expressed their “surprise” and indicated they needed more time to consider the information. (During this time, iRobot had also attempted and failed to get a better acquisition offer from an undisclosed company, according to the filing.)

In early July, Amazon said it stood by its offer of $64 per share, a 71 percent premium to Robot’s last closing price. Angle told an Amazon representative on July 4 that he was “personally not supportive” of the offer, and Amazon upped the deal to $64.50 per share.

Just over two weeks later, Goldman Sachs, Amazon’s financial adviser, raised concerns about iRobot’s financial performance. This resulted in Amazon slashing its offer from $64.50 to $60 per share, a 34 percent premium to iRobot’s last closing price.

This hit iRobot days before it planned to release bleak second-quarter earnings results, news that was likely to hurt its stock price. Angle issued a counterproposal of $61 per share the next day, which Amazon agreed to.

According to the SEC document, iRobot’s board of directors concluded that this was the maximum price Amazon would pay for company. It feared Amazon would walk away from the deal if iRobot tried to raise the price any higher.

The final offer, which the companies announced the same day iRobot shared its earnings results on Aug. 5, represented a 22 percent premium to iRobot’s closing price of about $50 the day prior.

Anissa Gardizy can be reached at anissa.gardizy@globe.com.