Nestle launches vegan KitKats but they will cost more

Unlike the classic KitKat, the vegan version uses a rice-based formula as a milk substitute, as first revealed by Bloomberg News. It’s one of the biggest launches of a vegan alternative of a major confectionery brand and took two years to develop.

Nestle, the Swiss food giant, is launching KitKat V, a plant-based version of one of the world’s most popular chocolate bars, which began Friday with a rollout planned across 15 European countries including the United Kingdom.

Vegans with a hankering for chocolate-covered wafers can at last get their hands on a KitKat.

“We have four in 10 consumers saying they are interested to move to a more plant-based diet,” said Corinne Gabler, Nestle’s head of confectionery for Europe in an interview. “It could be a significant market in the confectionery area.”

The vegan chocolate market is already currently valued at $533 million and expected to more than double to $1.4 billion in 10 years time.

Small labels started the foray into alternatives to milk chocolate and now big brands are following. Swiss chocolatier Lindt, known for its Easter bunnies wrapped in golden foil, sells oat milk-based bars under its Hello label. Mars has introduced vegan versions of its Bounty, Topic, and Galaxy bars and Cadbury released the Plant Bar last year, presented as a vegan edition of Dairy Milk.

In less welcome news during the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades, KitKat V is likely to cost more than the regular version. This is because it’s more expensive to produce, because of pricier ingredients and the need for stringent cleaning measures on production lines, Nestle said.