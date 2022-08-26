Verizon customers getting another broadband option

Residents of Greater Boston and Springfield are getting one more broadband option, as Verizon introduces a home version of its 5G wireless Internet service. Instead of connecting to a smartphone, this service relies on a 5G receiver that the customer installs at home. The service offers broadband speeds of up to one gigabit per second, and is priced at $50 a month. Customers who already have a Verizon premium wireless phone plan can get the service for $25 a month. Verizon is also offering a version of the service for businesses, starting at $69 a month.