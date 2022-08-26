fb-pixel Skip to main content

Verizon customers getting another broadband option

By Hiawatha Bray Globe Staff,Updated August 26, 2022, 13 minutes ago

Residents of Greater Boston and Springfield are getting one more broadband option, as Verizon introduces a home version of its 5G wireless Internet service. Instead of connecting to a smartphone, this service relies on a 5G receiver that the customer installs at home. The service offers broadband speeds of up to one gigabit per second, and is priced at $50 a month. Customers who already have a Verizon premium wireless phone plan can get the service for $25 a month. Verizon is also offering a version of the service for businesses, starting at $69 a month.

