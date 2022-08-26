Five things to do for fun in and around Boston, Aug. 29-Sept. 11

On Sept. 10, help raise money for the Jimmy Fund at Blooms, Brews & BBQ at Weston Nurseries in Hopkinton.

Join the New England Historic Genealogical Society for a free virtual discussion with historian Dan Bouk about his book, Democracy’s Data: The Hidden Stories in the US Census and How To Read Them. Bouk will explore the crucial 1940 US Census and the fascinating things we can learn about society from data. 6 p.m. Register at americanancestors.org/events.

Opens September 3

Presidential Portraits

The official Obama Portraits arrive at the Museum of Fine Arts for the last stop on a national tour. The portraits of former president Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama were painted by Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, respectively. Through October 30. Tickets: $27 for adults, $10 for youth, and free for children 6 and under. Free on September 5. mfa.org/exhibition/the-obama-portraits-tour

September 9

Somerville Summer

Head to Somerville for the fourth annual Somer Fest, a performance arts festival at Seven Hills Park that highlights artists of color. Headlined by singer-songwriter Destiny Claymore, the festivities are funded in part by a grant from the Somerville Arts Council. Free. 7 p.m. somerfest.fun

September 10

Beer in the Garden

Beer, barbecue, and a good cause. Need we say more? Help raise money for the Jimmy Fund at Blooms, Brews & BBQ at Weston Nurseries in Hopkinton, which will feature local bands, barbecue vendors, and breweries. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tickets $15 for those 21 and over, $10 for ages 12 to 20, and free for children 11 and under. westonnurseries.com/blooms-brews-bbq

September 10-11

City Creatives

Immerse yourself in the local art scene at the annual Boston Arts Festival at Christopher Columbus Waterfront Park. Artists and craftspeople will share their works, including paintings, ceramics, jewelry, and more; musicians will also be performing. The event kicks off the city’s Open Studios season. Free. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. For more information, visit thebostonartsfestival.com.

Editor’s note: This edition of Your Week Ahead covers two weeks. Look for the next Globe Magazine on September 11. Share your event news. Send information on Boston-area happenings at least three weeks in advance to week@globe.com.

