Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

An opportunity to eat more local fish is as close as your friendly community-supported fishery (“Why Don’t We Eat More Local Fish?” June 26). Like with consumer-supported agriculture, CSF membership introduces you to unknown species of fish, while supporting the fishermen and boats in our local harbors. Fresh fish is available during the season at a nearby pick-up point.

Manchester, New Hampshire





We’ve shopped [Jared Auerbach’s local fish distribution company] Red’s Best for years, never for haddock. The mackerel fillets are not strong [tasting]; this is an urban myth. Recently we’ve become skate fans, too. Bravo for the piece.

Carol Ann Lundquist

Boston





Why can’t we purchase more local fish? A popular go-to for a quick lunch was always a tuna sandwich. There seems to be a lot of tuna brought in from right here in Gloucester; yet, if you inspect the cans from the big sellers in the tuna aisle, the tuna comes from Fiji and Indonesia. I have yet to find any brand that says “Product of the USA.” I actually e-mailed my favorite brand and asked this question. They answered that it was partly from the USA: American Samoa. I’m still chuckling.

Pauline Boland

Peabody





I would much rather eat something caught local than a farmed fish or something imported from far away. So much of what people eat for fish is marketing, like Patagonian toothfish successfully rebranded as “Chilean sea bass.”

AshmontAdams

posted on bostonglobe.com





Yes, eating lesser-known species would help the popular species’ populations, but overfishing is still real. Bycatch is a big part of it. Thrown away at sea when lots of it could be served locally is ridiculously wasteful.

413WestMA

posted on bostonglobe.com





Best thing you can do to save the oceans is stop eating seafood.

WalkingInTheRain

posted on bostonglobe.com





In response to Jared Auerbach’s question, “What do you do with a monkfish liver on Tuesday?” look only to chief culinary officer Brian Hillmer of Community Servings in Jamaica Plain for the answer. The talented staff uses locally sourced fish (including monk, skate, and others) to create scratch-made, medically tailored meals for individuals and their families experiencing critical or chronic illness and nutrition insecurity. Hillmer’s commitment to integrating sustainable products “widens the net” by presenting clients with a menu that is nutritious and delicious while also reinforcing Community Servings’ message that “food heals.”

Bev Leute Bruce

Scituate





It is sad, indeed, that there are so many tasty local fish and seafood selections in New England, and most people only think of cod and haddock. I catch many fish. My bluefish that goes on the grill is four hours old. If you ate a grilled bluefish that was caught four hours ago, you might change your tune.

fishnphreak

posted on bostonglobe.com





Reminds me of when we took two out-of-town teenagers along on a family camping trip to Eastport, Maine. My husband went out on a party fishing boat and brought back a lot of mackerel, but knowing we couldn’t keep it refrigerated, he gave half of his catch to locals. The teenagers firmly stated that they didn’t eat fish, but after we roasted those mackerel on our campfire, we urged them to taste it—and then they ate half of what we’d kept, leaving less for us!

Joyce Westner

Winchester





Every now and then I like to go to New Deal Fish Market in Cambridge, which has a very diverse selection, and pick something I know nothing about and ask them how to cook it as they wrap it up. I’ve never been disappointed.

improvr

posted on bostonglobe.com

Plastic Problems

Thank you for Jon Gorey’s Perspective (“Littering Isn’t Just About Personal Responsibility. Here’s Who’s Really to Blame,” June 26) on the need for bottle deposits and H. 878, the extended producer responsibility bill. It is difficult to fathom how Massachusetts has not been able to pass a bottle bill that includes water bottles! I hope the state lives up to its progressive reputation and starts collecting deposits on all bottles.

Lucia Dolan

Newton





Gorey makes his case for expanding the bottle bill. I could live with that, but for the fact that the redemption process is broken. Redemption should be easy. But if you have off-brand or specialty-product bottles, you might have to hunt for a redeemer. All automated redemption machines should be required to accept every deposit bottle ever made. Redemption centers are few and far between, can impose fees, and some operate with bizarre hours. We should fix the existing system before enlarging it.

David Maxson

Medfield





I couldn’t agree more with the idea of designing beverage “delivery systems” with an acceptable life cycle in mind. Analyzing the tradeoffs between petrochemicals, transportation, water use, and other things to determine the true cost to balance throwing away bottles against reusing them involves data I don’t have. But Gorey’s paragraphs on picking up litter omit one of the most infuriating aspects. People will carefully place their trash in some spot, like a hollow tree or pipe sticking up, and, I guess, imagine that is somehow an acceptable disposition of it. It’s even worse than just dropping something on the ground. They’re making extra work for anyone public-spirited enough to pick it up.

David Bean

Arlington





Of course, littering is ALL about personal responsibility. McDonald’s doesn’t emblazon a “Please Toss out the Car Window Immediately” message on its Happy Meal boxes. That said, I wholeheartedly agree it’s past time to bring all single-use beverage containers into the deposit system. But it still won’t make many careless slobs change their ways. I know this because as a walker, I have picked up after hundreds who found the weight of an empty plastic bottle too onerous to bear. And if I had a nickel for every discarded deposit container I’ve collected—well, I’d have a truckful of dimes.

Rachel Thomas

Fairhaven





There’s a better law than a bottle bill: How about local fines for advertising on litter, where the advertiser is the offender, payable to people who document the infractions. All those branded cups and cans would disappear from fast food joints. The place to stop the bottle proliferation is at the sources, the makers, not the users.

John Bailey

Danvers





As a Republican who recycles about $300-400 a year in 5-cent bottle deposits, I love the 10 cents idea for many of the reasons Gorey mentioned. A few reactions: 1. Even if the tax-averse Legislature passes this, you’ll have the beverage industry run a ballot question to repeal it. Where would the special interest money come from to defend the law? 2. It’s been my personal experience that stores aren’t incentivized to allow for easy deposit returns. Go to any Whole Foods; there’s no machine, only workers who grudgingly count your bottles by hand. And the stores that do have machines limit bottle collection to certain hours or leave the machines overflowing and unable to accept returns.

Mark Steffen

Cambridge





Gorey provides several solutions for increasing the reuse rate of plastic bottles. However, a much simpler solution would be to use a reusable metal or glass water bottle. I love my insulated stainless-steel bottle, which keeps water cold for hours. I have never had a problem finding a drinking water fountain. I cannot remember the last time I drank water from a plastic bottle. Ditto for sodas and soft drinks—who needs a pricey drink with no nutritional value when I can get ice cold water from my trusted reusable water bottle, anytime, anywhere.

Rajesh Beri

Westford





I remember picking up bottles and cans to cash in for penny candy back in the ‘90s. Litter meant Blow Pops and Bazooka gum! When voters said no to the bottle deposit expansion in 2014, I was floored. What a missed opportunity. If we really have an opportunity to up the deposit to 10 cents and expand it to include water bottles, we can’t miss it again. I can’t think of anything the state can do that is more “greater good” than this.

Daniel Webber

Boston

