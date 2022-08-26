For sale: Homes listed for under $500,000, in Abington and Pembroke

LOT SIZE 0.12 acres

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $280,000 in 2020

PROS Recently renovated, this 1900 Colonial sits a few blocks from the commuter rail. From the slate tiled entryway, step into an open, L-shaped living area with hardwood floors. Sliders off the dining area open to a deck and the flat backyard. A carpeted bedroom with laundry is across the family room from a galley kitchen with solid surface counters, recessed lighting, and stainless appliances. Nearby there’s a striking new black and white bathroom. A spiral staircase spins down to the partially finished basement. On the carpeted second floor, two bedrooms share a new bath; the larger one has cathedral ceilings with skylights, two closets, and its own door to the bath. CONS The two-story barn is in rough shape; some quirks to the layout.

The living area of 9 Cherry Street, Abington. Handout

Nicole DeFrancesco, SilverStone Realty Group, 774-271-1844, nikki@silverstonerg.com

$499,000

191 DWELLEY STREET / PEMBROKE

Facade of a Colonial painted blue with a red front door. There are lots of trees in the backyard. Handout

SQUARE FEET 1,496

LOT SIZE 0.58 acres

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $470,000 in 2021

PROS This 1955 Colonial sits on a large, level lot with a spacious backyard. Stone steps lead up to the entry portico, where the front door opens into a living room with hardwood floors and a geometric-patterned accent wall. A nearby French door opens to an office or playroom. The tiled kitchen in back features stainless appliances, laminate counters, and a sunny dining nook. The main bath is off the kitchen — as is a generously sized composite deck, which leads down to a patio with stone fire pit. Upstairs, find three carpeted bedrooms, the primary of which has two closets (one walk-in) and a private bath. There’s a laundry area in the basement. CONS No garage; secondary bedrooms rely on downstairs bath.

The kitchen of 9 Dwelley Street, Pembroke. Handout

Chris Miller, Jack Conway & Company, 617-285-5872, cmiller@jackconway.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.