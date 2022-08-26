Ballard’s owner Steven Filippi faces new challenge in his bid for a town council seat on Block Island

“I was honored to have been approached by Block Island residents of both parties to run for office and am working with the Democratic Committee on a formal announcement,” Murphy wrote in a post. A member of the Block Island Tourism Council, he missed the deadline to make it on the official ballot, and so will run as a write-in candidate for town council.

On Thursday, Neal P. Murphy, a Democrat, announced on a Facebook group for New Shoreham residents that he was running for reelection to the town council.

NEW SHOREHAM — Ballard’s Beach Resort owner Steven Filippi was running unopposed for a seat on the New Shoreham Town Council. But after his business made national news for hosting a crowded music festival that led to brawls and arrests at the venue and on the Block Island Ferry, the race is seeing renewed interest — and Filippi may face new challenges.

Murphy’s roots on the island go back to 1900, when his paternal great-grandfather purchased the Innisfail, a cottage on Corn Neck Road. He, his parents, and his three siblings would spend summers in a tiny cottage on Graces Cove, which he said his mother still owns. As a teenager, he worked at various restaurants and taught sailing, swimming and tennis lessons at the Block Island Club. He owned the now-closed Murphy’s Irish Imports shop for nine seasons.

He worked as a human resources executive until January 2019, around the time he purchased the Old Town Inn — where he and his family would eat Sunday breakfasts in the 1970s — and moved to Block Island to live full-time. “I was disheartened by the corporate world,” said Murphy.

His partner, Mike Torres, joined him on the island full-time in 2020.

After this summer’s altercations and complaints about Ballard’s, Murphy said it’s time for Block Island to decide what kind of identity it wants to have.

“We have places that charge $1,200 for a room per night. That is going to set a tone that this island is becoming a place for the rich who can afford it, not for families when that’s always what this place has been about,” said Murphy.

Murphy watched Ballard’s show-cause hearing on Aug. 21, where the town council heard more than six hours of testimony, cross examination, and video footage that resulted in them unanimously approving a motion to suspend Ballard’s Beach Resort’s liquor and entertainment licenses for 14 days without going into executive session or having a lengthy debate. Murphy said he agreed with the end result.

“These are not new issues... We’d go to the side of Ballard’s 25 years ago and watch the drunkenness, chaos, and ugly behavior,” he said. “But it never spilled out into town until now. It’s becoming a big issue.”

Ballard’s later appealed to town council’s decision, which also serves as the New Shoreham Board of License Commissioners, to the state. Ballard’s won and was allowed to fully reopen its bar on Wednesday.

Murphy said the town could limit the number of patrons a business has for big events. “I don’t want Ballard’s to go out of business. [Filippi] has the right, like everyone else, to run a business and make a living,” said Murphy, who said he would look to work with Filippi.

“But there is so much anger and angst about the events [that took place at Ballard’s this summer] that it gets people dialed up,” he said. “There have got to be some type of controls in place. Everyone needs to follow the same rules.”

Murphy said it’s up to the town and businesses to double down on community building and family-friendly activities instead of focusing on rowdy day trippers who come to the island to party. Last fall, he formed a running club for kids, offering free breakfasts at the inn and helping struggling families purchase gear. In October, he and his neighbors host a Halloween block party with inflatables and games.

“The island can’t survive without tourism that includes families and overnight guests. We need to be sustainable,” said Murphy. “We’ve let bad behaviors go on for too long. And now everyone is upset and rightly so.”

Filippi, who does not live on the island year-round, filed paperwork on June 30 to fill an empty seat on the council. In a statement to the Globe, Filippi said he’s met Murphy several times before.

“Honestly, I can’t say enough good things about him,” he said. “Neal is a high grade individual who will be a tremendous asset to the Town Council.”

Filippi did not respond to questions from the Globe about his plans if elected as a councilor. Like most of the candidates in New Shoreham, Filippi does not have a campaign website or social media dedicated to communicating with voters. What Filippi does have, though, is name recognition.

He is the brother of former Rhode Island state representative Blake Filippi, who until recently was the minority leader in the general assembly. Steven Filippi is a member of the New Shoreham Zoning Board, and his family has owned one of the biggest businesses on Block Island since the 1950s. Ballard’s Beach Resort, located just steps away from the ferry docks, was founded in 1956 by Filippi’s father Paul, and has grown from a family restaurant to an entertainment venue with an inn, a quarter-mile-long private beach with cabanas to rent, a restaurant, bars, and space for live music.

Members of the New Shoreham Town Council, which also serves as the town's Board of License Commissioners, from right to left: Mark Emmanuelle, Sven Risom, André Boudreau, Martha Ball, and Keith Stover. Matthew Healey for The Boston Globe

There are five seats on the town council. In late June, First Warden André Boudreau announced he would not run for reelection after serving for six years. In a statement, Boudreau said he hoped the town’s younger residents will engage in issues “that matter most” including housing, environmental protections, and education.

Councilman Keith J. Stover is running unopposed for Boudreau’s seat and Second Warden Sven Risom is running for re-election without a challenger. Stover, who is finishing his first term as councilor, previously called for the town to provide an update on an alleged sexual assault that took place at Ballard’s over July 4 weekend. He was planning on calling for Ballard’s first show-cause hearing during a July 11 town council meeting, but was cut off by Boudreau, who said the matter was “very much not our business.”

Councilor Martha A. Ball is running for re-election, but councilor Mark Emmanuelle is not. That leaves two seats open.

Filippi is running unopposed for one of the open seats. Those interested in voting for Murphy will have to write his name correctly and fill in the bubble next to that line.

Filippi may face another challenger for those seats: Some residents are pointing to former town administrator Margaret “Molly” O’Neill as another possible write-in candidate. If O’Neill does decide to run, then voters will have to choose between her, Murphy, Filippi to fill the two empty seats.

O’Neill did not respond to requests for comment on Friday.

Alexa Gagosz can be reached at alexa.gagosz@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @alexagagosz and on Instagram @AlexaGagosz.