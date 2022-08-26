Chelsea woman arraigned in fatal hit and run crash

Evidence indicates Mendez “had a cell phone in her hand and was using it at the time she allegedly struck the victim,” the Suffolk District Attorney’s office said in a statement.

Gabriella Mendez, 32, was allegedly driving a Hyundai Santa Fe that struck Alan Martel shortly before midnight on May 12 as he crossed Bennington Street. She allegedly drove away after the crash, and Martel was pronounced dead on May 26 at Massachusetts General Hospital, officials said.

A Chelsea woman who was allegedly using her cell phone and driving without headlights during a fatal hit-and-run crash in East Boston was arraigned on charges including motor vehicle homicide Thursday.

“No text message, phone call or app is worth the lives and safety of our neighbors,” District Attorney Kevin R. Hayden said in a statement. “The harm that can be inflicted through the decision to prioritize a device over safety — even for only a moment — can never be undone.”

Mendez’s lawyer declined to comment on Friday.

Prosecutors said another driver who saw the hit-and-run called 911 and gave police a description of the Hyundai and which direction it drove off.

Police later went to the home of the vehicle’s registered owner and learned Mendez was the SUV’s primary driver. Mendez didn’t return home on the night of the crash, prosecutors said. A court filing said Mendez instead “slept in [her] car” that night.

Investigators found Mendez the next morning at one of her workplaces, where her SUV was in the parking lot with damage to its windshield, hood, grill, and passenger side mirror. Mendez was “not forthcoming” with police when they initially spoke with her, according to court records.

“Security video captured the Santa Fe traveling toward the scene of the crash with the headlights off, despite the fact that it was nearly midnight,” prosecutors said. “The video shows Martel as he crossed the street and was struck by the SUV. The SUV’s brake lights came on briefly, but it did not stop.”

Charges were filed against Mendez in July and she was summoned to appear in court Thursday, officials said. She was arraigned on charges including with motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation, using an electronic device while driving, and leaving the scene of accident causing personal injury or death. A not guilty plea was entered for her in East Boston Municipal Court, and bail was set at $500.

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for Oct. 20.

Judge Steven Key also ordered Mendez to abide by a 10:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew and refrain from driving without a valid license while her case is pending, prosecutors said.

An obituary on the website of the Aubertine-Lopes Funeral Home said Martel, formerly of New Bedford, had lived in Boston for the last 15 years and worked as a livery driver.

“Alan enjoyed watching sports, especially the Boston Bruins and Boston Celtics and trying his luck at the casino,” the obituary said.

Friends posted condolences on the site, with one writing that “Alan was a good friend of mine growing up in New Bedford. We shared a lot of growing pains as teenagers but we had a lot of fun together. To his family and everyone that knew and loved him, my sincere condolences.”

