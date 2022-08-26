Curt Schilling complains about student debt relief, Twitter immediately reminds him about 38 Studios

PROVIDENCE — Twitter tossed Curt Schilling a curve ball recently after the conservative, retired Red Sox pitcher criticized President Joe Biden’s student-debt relief plan.
Hecklers hurled thousands of zingers at Schilling, accusing him of hypocrisy and noting that his ill-fated 38 Studios computer game venture was awarded $75 million in loan guarantees from the state of Rhode Island. The company failed spectacularly in 2012, leaving taxpayers on the hook for millions of dollars.
“My body my choice?” the former pitcher wrote in a late-night tweet. “Your loan my responsibility? This isn’t loan forgiveness, it’s generation of lazy unaccountable uneducated children being covered by hard-working debt paying Americans.”
My body my choice? Your loan my responsibility? This isn’t loan forgiveness, it’s a generation of lazy unaccountable uneducated children being covered by hard working debt paying Americans.— Curt Schilling (@gehrig38) August 25, 2022
Schilling agreed to participate in a $2.5 million settlement in 2016. In 2017, Schilling told Esquire he had to declare bankruptcy and laid off his entire staff. He claimed he lost $50 million of his own money, and called it the “most painful time in my life.”
Twitter users quickly pointed out the irony.
Curt's more of a "My loan, your responsibility" guy. Right, Rhode Island? https://t.co/kX1zbFd4Ni— Mike Stanton (@projomike) August 25, 2022
Cartoonist Ruben Bolling, creator of “Tom the Dancing Bug” — no relation to Rhode Island’s Big Blue Bug — wrote that Schilling should be “wracked with guilt” and “volunteering in soup kitchens and picking up garbage on the side of the highway.”
If I defaulted on $75 million in loans from the State of Rhode Island, I don't think I'd whine on Twitter about lazy unaccountable children. I'd be so wracked with guilt, I'd probably be volunteering in soup kitchens and picking up garbage on the side of the highway. https://t.co/Sm0uNwEttl— Tom the Dancing Bug, by Ruben Bolling (@RubenBolling) August 26, 2022
Dude, you have about 75 million reasons to sit this one out. https://t.co/QQAflu1Vk7 https://t.co/x7ImTzYUPf— Joey Hansen (@joeydhansen) August 26, 2022
Others Rhode Islanders asked Schilling to “give us our $75 million back.”
Hi Curt. Rhode Island here. We would like you to return our $75 million that we loaned your bankrupt company. With interest. https://t.co/tAjsnWb4yX— Michael Roles (@roles_michael) August 26, 2022
You owe the state of Rhode Island $75 million dollars https://t.co/s3MkvGf0qe— Rich (@sureyeahrich) August 25, 2022
38 Studios, my guy. Your bad business decisions cost taxpayers for yeaaaaaaars. Get real, you turkey. https://t.co/oc9NTO3qMh— Mike Futter (@Futterish) August 25, 2022
Rhode Island might not yet be ready to forgive No. 38.
Hi Curt, Rhode Islander here. My tax dollars are STILL covering *your* debt from that dumb video game and you’re literally a millionaire. Shut up forever. https://t.co/nCNw2NyUyc— Lou Anon (@LouAnonAnon) August 25, 2022
Curt Schilling finding out what happens when you owe one million Rhode Islanders $75 each and you decide to run your mouth https://t.co/BHh8xaXli4— Melanie DuPont for State Senate (@MelForRI) August 26, 2022
The hard working, debt paying people of Rhode Island would like a word… https://t.co/YtvyuCIVzM— Representative Michelle McGaw (@Mcgaw71) August 25, 2022
In 2016, the Globe reported that while the 38 Studios deal was flawed, a four-year investigation did not find criminal wrongdoing. Schilling filed for bankruptcy two years after he received the financing package.
“A bad deal doesn’t always equate to an indictment,” said Steven G. O’Donnell, superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police.
But even people who live outside of Rhode Island joined the fray.
Curt Schilling, of course, believe only states should be able to give you a large sum of unearned money https://t.co/94x6xER6nX— Redwall Abbey Head Baker (@JuliaFtacek) August 26, 2022
Schilling’s video game company took $75 million from the state of Rhode Island, defaulted on the loan and then laid off the entire staff in a mass email. https://t.co/nTMjyka984— Tim Fullerton (@TimFullerton) August 26, 2022
Hey @gehrig38 you burned 75 million of your states money for a game that never came out, TF are you talking about? You’re REALLY a POS. https://t.co/DvbEtkAMn1 https://t.co/cxJ7uDspKY— Titus (@TitusNation) August 26, 2022
Do you folks understand what it means to be the most embarassing former member of the Boston Red Sox? https://t.co/6mWZ0LUvNa— Like Kurosawa, I Make Mad (@the_moviebob) August 26, 2022
This is one hell of a tweet from a guy who became a millionaire playing most of his career in taxpayer-funded stadiums, and then, after retiring, got a $75 million taxpayer-financed loan guarantee for his video-game company, a loan he quickly defaulted on. https://t.co/JqzXZMEJbY— James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) August 26, 2022
Carlos Muñoz can be reached at carlos.munoz@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @ReadCarlos and on Instagram @Carlosbrknews.