Curt Schilling complains about student debt relief, Twitter immediately reminds him about 38 Studios

“My body my choice?” the former pitcher wrote in a late-night tweet . “Your loan my responsibility? This isn’t loan forgiveness, it’s generation of lazy unaccountable uneducated children being covered by hard-working debt paying Americans.”

Hecklers hurled thousands of zingers at Schilling, accusing him of hypocrisy and noting that his ill-fated 38 Studios computer game venture was awarded $75 million in loan guarantees from the state of Rhode Island. The company failed spectacularly in 2012, leaving taxpayers on the hook for millions of dollars.

PROVIDENCE — Twitter tossed Curt Schilling a curve ball recently after the conservative, retired Red Sox pitcher criticized President Joe Biden’s student-debt relief plan .

Schilling agreed to participate in a $2.5 million settlement in 2016. In 2017, Schilling told Esquire he had to declare bankruptcy and laid off his entire staff. He claimed he lost $50 million of his own money, and called it the “most painful time in my life.”

Twitter users quickly pointed out the irony.

Cartoonist Ruben Bolling, creator of “Tom the Dancing Bug” — no relation to Rhode Island’s Big Blue Bug — wrote that Schilling should be “wracked with guilt” and “volunteering in soup kitchens and picking up garbage on the side of the highway.”

Others Rhode Islanders asked Schilling to “give us our $75 million back.”

Rhode Island might not yet be ready to forgive No. 38.

In 2016, the Globe reported that while the 38 Studios deal was flawed, a four-year investigation did not find criminal wrongdoing. Schilling filed for bankruptcy two years after he received the financing package.

“A bad deal doesn’t always equate to an indictment,” said Steven G. O’Donnell, superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police.

But even people who live outside of Rhode Island joined the fray.

