‘Damaging straight-line wind gusts, localized flooding.’ Forcasters warn of thunderstorms this afternoon and evening

“The main threat is damaging straight-line wind gusts, localized flooding, hail, and a low threat for an isolated tornado,” forecasters said in a tweet.

Forecasters said the scattered storms and showers should develop across western Massachusetts and Connecticut between noon and 3 p.m., the Worcester area between 2 and 5 p.m., and reach eastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island between 3 and 6 p.m. Friday.

Severe thunderstorms with heavy rain and damaging wind gusts are possible across southern New England this afternoon and evening, according to the National Weather Service.

“While severe weather is possible across the entire region; the greatest risk is across interior Massachusetts and Connecticut,” the weather service said in a statement. “Those with outdoor plans this afternoon and evening should keep an eye to the sky and be prepared to seek an indoor shelter if threatening weather approaches.”

In the Boston area temperatures could reach as high as the upper 80s, and Friday night will be partly cloudy after midnight and humid, with lows in the upper 60s, forecasters said.

Saturday will be sunny with highs around 80, and Sunday will be mostly sunny and slightly cooler, with highs in the upper 70s, forecasters said.

“Heat and humidity returns next week with an increasing risk of showers and thunderstorms late Tuesday into Wednesday as a cold front approaches,” the weather service said. “The front moves through Wednesday night followed by cooler and less humid conditions Thursday and Friday.”

