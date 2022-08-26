Dorchester man, 21, arrested in connection with alleged shooting of 13-year-old boy

A 21-year-old Dorchester man is facing charges for allegedly shooting a 13-year-old boy in the neighborhood Sunday night, according to Boston police and legal filings.

In a statement, police identified the man as Jashone Bullock, who court papers indicate was held without bail at arraignment Thursday in Dorchester Municipal Court. A request for comment was sent Friday morning to Bullock’s public defender.

Police said Youth Violence Strike Force officers arrested Bullock on Wednesday in connection with the shooting, which occurred around 8:45 p.m. in the area of 57 Stratton St.