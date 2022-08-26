Dorchester man, 21, arrested in connection with alleged shooting of 13-year-old boy

A 21-year-old Dorchester man is facing charges for allegedly shooting a 13-year-old boy in the neighborhood Sunday night, according to Boston police and legal filings.
In a statement, police identified the man as Jashone Bullock, who court papers indicate was held without bail at arraignment Thursday in Dorchester Municipal Court. A request for comment was sent Friday morning to Bullock’s public defender.
Police said Youth Violence Strike Force officers arrested Bullock on Wednesday in connection with the shooting, which occurred around 8:45 p.m. in the area of 57 Stratton St.
“Upon arrival, officers located a 13-year-old male victim suffering from a possible gunshot wound to the eye. Boston EMS transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment,” said the Boston police statement.
The child survived the shooting, and police said detectives secured an arrest warrant for Bullock following “further investigation and video surveillance.”
Legal filings show that a not guilty plea was entered for Bullock on several charges, including assault and battery with a dangerous weapon on a child under the age of 14, carrying a firearm without a license, and firing a gun within 500 feet of a building. He was ordered held without bail pending a detention hearing slated for Sept. 15, records show.
