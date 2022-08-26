Eversource cuts power in Acton, due to downed pole

Power was cut late Thursday night to hundreds of electricity customers in Acton as utility crews worked to repair a downed transformer pole, according to Eversource.

Some 288 customers lost power around 11:15 p.m. as part of repairs to a pole that fell on Central Street earlier in the evening, said William Hinkle, media relations manager for Eversource.

The outages were necessary so that crews could “safely complete repair work,” Hinkle said in an e-mail sent shortly before midnight.