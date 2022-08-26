Eversource cuts power in Acton, due to downed pole

Power was cut late Thursday night to hundreds of electricity customers in Acton as utility crews worked to repair a downed transformer pole, according to Eversource.
Some 288 customers lost power around 11:15 p.m. as part of repairs to a pole that fell on Central Street earlier in the evening, said William Hinkle, media relations manager for Eversource.
The outages were necessary so that crews could “safely complete repair work,” Hinkle said in an e-mail sent shortly before midnight.
“Those customers received a notification that the planned outage would be necessary in order for our crews to complete those repairs, which could take approximately four hours,” Hinkle said.
Acton police and fire said on Twitter that the pole went down in the area of Half Moon Hill, forcing road closures. Central Street was closed at Arlington and Elm streets, according to police.
The pole went down at 4:45 p.m. and Eversource crews were on the scene shortly after, Hinkle said.
