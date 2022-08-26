Firefighters battle two-alarm blaze in Watertown

It was not clear if lightning sparked the blaze that sent flames raging through the upper floors of the home on North Beacon Street around 4 p.m.

As a major thunderstorms rolled through Massachusetts late Friday afternoon, a 2-alarm fire broke out at a home in Watertown.

Flames were visible when fire crews arrived at the home on North Beacon Street Friday afternoon.

Watertown police and fire could not be reached for comment.

Flames were showing on the second floor when firefighters arrived, Watertown fire wrote on Facebook.

A second alarm was quickly ordered, the statement said. The department received mutual aid from the Cambridge, Belmont, Newton, and Waltham fire departments.

Watertown police advised people via Twitter to avoid the area of North Beacon Street at Beacon Park due to the working fire. The road was reopened at 7:35 p.m., police said.

No injuries were reported, the statement said. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.