Fitchburg officers seek to honor slain State Police K-9 Frankie

“Frankie was a K-9, but he was also one of us,” said Officer Ryan Kreidler, vice president of the Fitchburg Police Relief Association, which has launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for the memorial. As of Friday, more than $13,000 had been donated.

Police in the Central Massachusetts city hope to raise $100,000 to build a life-size granite statue in Frankie’s likeness, to be placed in Fitchburg Police Memorial Park.

K-9 Frankie, the first Massachusetts State Police dog killed in the line of duty, will be commemorated in Fitchburg, where he was fatally shot last month during an armed standoff.

Frankie, a Belgian Malinois, was a highly decorated member of the Massachusetts State Police, having served for nearly nine years. Along with his handler, Sergeant David Stucenski, the dog was awarded the Medal of Valor in 2017 at the annual George L. Hanna Memorial Awards for Bravery, the state’s top law enforcement awards ceremony, for apprehending a hit-and-run suspect in Springfield.

In 2014, Stucenski and Frankie won three awards from the United States Police Canine Association for evidence recovery, agility, and other law enforcement skills, according to the State Police.

State Police Sergeant David Stucenski and K-9 Frankie in 2017, when they received the Medal of Valor at the George L. Hanna Memorial Awards for Bravery ceremony. Massachusetts State Police

By building a statue of Frankie, Fitchburg police are ensuring his name is remembered for years to come.

“By properly memorializing Frankie, we are bridging the gap between us [officers] and the K-9s we serve with every day,” said Kreidler. “We believe it’s only fair to give him the respect that he deserved, after what happened.”

K-9 Frankie was with Stucenski on July 26, when an armed fugitive who had barricaded himself inside a home fired several shots in the direction of law enforcement.

No officers were injured, but Frankie was struck. He was transported to an animal hospital, where he died of his wounds. Tributes to the fallen dog poured in from all corners of the Commonwealth, from Governor Charlie Baker to local police, fire, and sheriff’s departments.

Frankie’s heroic sacrifice tested Nero’s Law, a statute that requires K-9s injured on the job to receive the same emergency medical care as a police officer.

“Frankie was the first K-9 to utilize Nero’s Law — the first [wounded police dog] to receive medical treatment via ambulance and be taken to a hospital,” he said. “That’s an incredible stepping stone for law enforcement, and for K-9 handlers across Massachusetts. He was treated as human, you know? Put right on a stretcher, right to the hospital.”

Before moving forward with the statue project, Kreidler said the group sought the “blessing” of the State Police. Most important, he said, was the approval of Stucenski.

“We asked him, ‘What would you like to do?’” he said. “’This is our idea, but we want your 100 percent go-ahead first.’ And he loved the idea.”

Kreidler said the statue is still in the design stages. The association aims to dedicate it as part of Fitchburg’s Police Memorial Sunday ceremony on May 21, 2023.

David Procopio, a State Police spokesman, said the agency is still planning its own celebration of Frankie’s life. The agency is “grateful for what the Fitchburg group is doing for Frankie,” Procopio said.

