Following showers and possibly some severe weather Friday, the weekend could be beautiful in New England

To the east, it’s a little more uncertain. Several of the models take the line of showers this evening and diminish it as it reaches the coast. This would keep with the pattern we’ve seen the entire spring and summer. Support for showers and storms diminishes, and the rainfall evaporates before getting here.

There are lots of outdoor activities this evening, from outdoor dining to weddings to a country music festival. I’ve gotten a lot of questions about the possibility of showers for all these happenings, and if you’re west of Interstate 495, you have a fairly high likelihood of an hour or so of rainfall.

It’s the final weekend of August, and the weather looks like it will cooperate with outdoor plans. However, we do have a small issue with showers and storms this evening.

Advertisement

A line of showers and storms is predicted to move east today and fall apart as it reaches the coastline. WeatherBELL

Pieces of the guidance I use does keep the showers intact until they reach near Cape Cod before falling apart. Whether or not the showers end up making it to the coast is a 50-50 bet. I can assure you not everybody is going to receive significant rain, and odds are you’ll see under a quarter of an inch.

There will be thunderstorms, with some reaching strong to severe levels. This means damaging winds and torrential rain. The risk of hail is not very high. If severe weather warnings are issued, it means the radar has detected a severe storm cell. If you are under a warning, it’s important to take cover and wait it out.

The risk of severe weather is highest west of the coastline Friday afternoon. NOAA

After 8 p.m., precipitation will end and leave us with a partly cloudy late night as temperatures fall back into the 60s.

Saturday and Sunday will feature beautiful weather across all of New England. There’s a chance of a shower over northern areas and the hillier terrain of Maine, New Hampshire, and Vermont. In southern New England, I expect partly to mostly sunny skies both days, with highs in the lower 80s.

Advertisement

Dry weather resumes next week with above average temperatures. NOAA

Our tides are high early in the afternoon over the weekend. An ocean or lake swim will feel refreshing, with water temperatures near their seasonal highs.

Heat and humidity return early next week, with several days reaching close to 90 degrees, especially inland. The next chance of showers comes in the middle or the end of next week. If you’re wondering when the drought will end, it likely will linger into the fall as significant droughts like this tend to take several months before they are gone. And there’s even a chance it continues into 2023.