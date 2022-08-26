Judge orders landlord to provide housing for Revere tenants displaced by June fire

The court ordered that by Sept. 1 the landlord must either prepay for hotel accommodations through the end of that month for each tenant or have moved them into another Water’s Edge apartment, documents show.

The Carabetta Companies, owners of the Water’s Edge Apartments, were given five days to provide either accommodations with kitchen facilities in a Revere-area hotel or a temporary apartment in another building at the Water’s Edge complex, court records show.

The state Housing Court has ordered the owners of a high-rise apartment building overlooking Revere Beach to provide temporary housing for dozens of residents displaced by a June fire and to make badly needed improvements to the building, according to city officials and court documents.

The company was also ordered to hire an outside project manager and a registered design professional to oversee the completion of improvements necessary following the June 21 fire at 370 Ocean Ave.

The landlord was told to file a building investigation and evaluation report by Sept. 2. On Sept. 8, the landlord is scheduled to give testimony at a hearing regarding the repairs required to make the building safe for tenants, records show.

A status hearing in the case is set for Oct. 20.

“This order is a step in the right direction and a win for our residents,” Revere Mayor Brian M. Arrigo said in a statement Friday. “The City of Revere will continue to take every legal action available to hold the Carabetta company accountable for their continued disregard for their properties and tenants.”

Company officials could not be reached for comment Friday evening.

Associate Justice Irene H. Bagdoian wrote in her decision Monday that the situation was causing “irreparable” harm to the displaced tenants.

“The tenants at Water’s Edge have been rendered homeless through no fault of their own,” Bagdoian wrote. “Their homelessness came about because their homes — many of which are in the same condition as when they left them — were declared unfit for human habitation.”

Revere officials had filed a complaint on behalf of five residents after the building caught fire and was later condemned over several outstanding code violations that were exacerbated by the fire.

Carabetta, a Connecticut-based landlord with history of complaints on several Boston-area buildings, had refused to pay required relocation benefits or share insurance information with 82 residents displaced by the fire, the Globe previously reported.

The judge wrote that she was “unpersuaded that Water’s Edge comes to this Court with fully clean hands.

“Many of the violations cited in the Order to Correct issued by the City suggest a pattern and practice of patchwork repairs (for example, the corroded fire pump platform and the semi-operational fire doors) and outright neglect (for example, the missing fire extinguishers, the open windows in the stairwells affecting the operation of fire suppression systems, and the overdue failure to replace the fire alarm system.)” Bagdoian wrote.

“In this Court’s view, the fire may not have been ‘caused’ by Water’s Edge, but there is significant evidence suggesting that the extent of the damages could have been mitigated if Water’s Edge had maintained its fire systems in accordance with the applicable code requirements.”

Revere is fining Water’s Edge up to $30,000 a day for code violations and plans to soon begin inspections of Water’s Edge and other apartment buildings on the beach, officials said.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.