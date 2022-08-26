Leominster couple arrested for alleged rape, beating of woman in NY state hotel room

The statement said DeWitt police responded Tuesday to the Red Roof Inn on Thompson Road around 9:30 a.m. for a report of a sexual assault.

The sheriff’s office in a statement identified the suspects as Dustin Wilson, 27, and Tasheana Flannery, 30. It wasn’t immediately clear if they had hired lawyers who could speak on their behalf.

A Leominster couple was arrested Tuesday for allegedly raping and beating a woman in a DeWitt, N.Y. hotel room in the presence of two children, according to the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office.

“While interviewing the adult female victim, she reported that she met an adult couple at the hotel and during the encounter, she was held against her will, beaten, raped, and forced to perform sexual acts on the two in the presence of two children,” the statement said.

Officials said the woman managed to escape and speak to a front desk attendant who called 911. Wilson and Flannery, the statement said, were later located inside a hotel room and placed in custody.

“Also, inside the room, were two small children, who were transported to the McMahon Ryan Child Advocacy Center and later placed in the custody of the Onondaga County Child Protective Services,” the statement said.

The release didn’t specify the relationship between the adult parties and the children.

Tasheana Flannery booking photo. Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office

Wilson and Flannery were each charged with three counts of criminal sexual act in the first degree, two counts of aggravated sexual abuse in the first degree, assault in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree, unlawful imprisonment in the second degree, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, according to the statement.

Dustin Wilson booking photo. Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office

“They were arraigned in Centralized Arraignment Court and were remanded to the Onondaga County Justice Center,” the statement said.

Authorities said Wilson’s being held without bail, and bail was set for Flannery at $25,000 cash or $50,000 bond.

They are both due back in court Monday, the statement said.













