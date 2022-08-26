Man, 46, dies after collapsing at the summit of Mount Washington

A 46-year-old man died after collapsing while hiking on Mount Washington in New Hampshire Thursday afternoon, according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game.

Fish and Game authorities were notified around 3:40 p.m. that a man was receiving CPR at the summit of Mount Washington, the statement said. He had been hiking up the Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail with his adult son and began complaining of shortness of breath when they reached the Lakes of the Clouds Hut.

The two kept on hiking slowly to the summit when the man collapsed, the statement said.