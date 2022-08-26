Man, 46, dies after collapsing at the summit of Mount Washington

A 46-year-old man died after collapsing while hiking on Mount Washington in New Hampshire Thursday afternoon, according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game.
Fish and Game authorities were notified around 3:40 p.m. that a man was receiving CPR at the summit of Mount Washington, the statement said. He had been hiking up the Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail with his adult son and began complaining of shortness of breath when they reached the Lakes of the Clouds Hut.
The two kept on hiking slowly to the summit when the man collapsed, the statement said.
Mount Washington State Park staff rushed to the man and began CPR, also using a defibrillator, according to Fish and Game. Two nurses and a doctor who were hiking at the time also assisted at the scene.
Staffers brought the man down the Mount Washinton Auto Road and continued administering CPR, the statement said. When they arrived at the base of the mountain, emergency medical technicians met them and took over the life-saving efforts.
The man, who was from Quebec, Canada, was pronounced dead, the statement said.
Authorities have not identified the victim, pending notification of family members.
