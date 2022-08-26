Matos campaign blasts Ruggiero ad as ‘misleading’ on abortion rights records

But Matos could not have sponsored or voted on the 2019 legislation, which aimed to protect abortion rights, because she was not in the state legislature at the time – she was the president of the Providence City Council. Also, the Matos campaign noted that Ruggiero was not one of the co-sponsors of the abortion rights bill that ending up becoming law.

A Facebook ad by the campaign of state Representative Deborah L. Ruggiero, a Democratic candidate for Rhode Island lieutenant governor.

Ruggiero’s campaign posted an ad on social media Thursday that said: “Rep. Deb Ruggiero co-sponsored and voted for the Reproductive Privacy Act to safeguard a woman’s right to choose. Sabina Matos did not.”

PROVIDENCE — Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos’ campaign is blasting an opponent, Representative Deborah L. Ruggiero, for “knowingly misleading voters” about Matos’ abortion rights record in a Facebook ad.

“It’s clear that Deb Ruggiero is desperate, but that’s no excuse for lying about Sabina’s record or trying to erase Sabina’s accomplishments,” Matos campaign senior adviser Mike Raia said. “Deb is knowingly misleading voters with dirty tactics, and she hoped she wouldn’t get caught. She needs to take the ad down immediately, and she owes Democratic voters an apology.”

On Thursday night, Ruggiero campaign spokesman Joe Caiazzo said the ad has been changed to read: “Deb Ruggiero has a record of co-sponsoring legislation for reproductive rights and voted for the Reproductive Privacy Act guaranteeing a woman’s right to choose.”

“We made a mistake with the official bill name, and it has been corrected,” Caiazzo said. “But ultimately, this is another diversionary tactic by the Matos campaign in seeking reelection for a full term. She clearly doesn’t have a record she can defend, and that is why she won’t participate in future debates. If she wants to defend her record on these things, she should debate. Name the time and place.”

Matos was appointed lieutenant governor when Daniel J. McKee was elevated to governor after Gina M. Raimondo was named US commerce secretary in March 2021. Matos refused to participate in candidate debates hosted by radio station WPRO-AM and WJAR-TV Channel 10 recently, though she did participate in a Channel 12 debate in late July.

In an interview Friday, Ruggiero noted that the ad had been changed.

“Hey listen, I’m a mere mortal,” she said. “I make mistakes. I’m willing to say it’s a mistake. Move on. Let’s debate. The real issue is the future of Rhode Island and the office of lieutenant governor.”

Ruggiero explained that she was a co-sponsor of the Reproductive Health Care Act, a similar piece of legislation introduced by Representative Edith H. Ajello to protect abortion rights. But Ruggiero and many other co-sponsors of that bill were members of the Reform Caucus that opposed then-House Speaker Nicholas A. Mattiello, so Mattiello had Representative Anastasia Williams and a few other members of his leadership team back a similar bill named the Reproductive Privacy Act.

The similar bill passed, and Ruggiero vote for it.

On Friday, Raia said Ruggiero is free to promote her own record and said it’s “great” Ruggiero’s campaign has changed the text in the ad. But he called her ad a form of “gaslighting.”

“But they still put something up that was an outright lie,” he said. “To try to deny a woman of color’s contribution to moving the ball forward on abortion rights is outrageous.”

Raia described Matos as “a lifelong champion of reproductive and abortion rights” who has used her positions as Providence City Council president and lieutenant governor to “push the pro-choice agenda forward.”

In January 2019, the Providence City Council unanimously passed a resolution supporting the Reproductive Health Care Act, he noted, and Matos was council president at the time.

As lieutenant governor, Matos advocated for the General Assembly to pass the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act, which would provide for abortion coverage in the health insurance of Medicaid recipients and state employees, and she urged Governor Daniel J. McKee to sign the bill if it passes.

McKee, a Democrat now running for a full term, has committed to signing the bill. But he has faced criticism for failing to include the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act in his budget proposal and for apparently failing to make it a priority in negotiations with the House and Senate.

Ruggiero said, “If I’m elected, I intend to work with the next governor to put the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act in the budget. Why wasn’t it in this year’s budget?”

Raia noted Ruggiero serves on the powerful House Finance Committee, and he said she had an opportunity to send the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act to the House floor for a vote, but she voted to hold the bill for further study. “Ruggiero did nothing to pressure House leadership to move the EACA forward and voted to adjourn the General Assembly session without taking action on the EACA,” he said.

Ruggiero said she wanted to see the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act come to the House floor for a vote. But she said legislative committees often will initially hold a bill for further study to allow the public to provide written and oral testimony.

“It’s making sure the public has a say,” she said. “No one puts in a bill that is absolutely perfect. Bills are amended.”

Edward Fitzpatrick can be reached at edward.fitzpatrick@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @FitzProv.