✏️ The No. 1 challenge for five Rhode Island school districts

With classes for many students set to begin next week, I asked five of the best superintendents in Rhode Island about their district’s top challenges heading into a new school year.

Karen A. Tarasevich, West Warwick

In short, we continue to be concerned with the emotional/mental health challenges of our students coming out of the pandemic. The struggle is real, and much of our time and resources has been spent supporting our school community in recovering from the isolation and learning loss through the pandemic.

Cranston Schools Superintendent Jeannine Nota Cranston School Dept. Twitter

Jeannine Nota, Cranston

Right now, our No. 1 challenge is finding staff, including teachers, paraprofessionals, custodians, and bus drivers. Late summer resignations have made it very difficult. We don’t have many vacancies, but the ones we do have are challenging to fill, especially this late in the summer. At some point, lack of available staff is going to force many districts to examine how they run schools.

Javier Montañez, Providence

Javier Montañez, superintendent of Providence Public Schools. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Making sure students and staff are here every day. Attendance is the key to success in so many areas. That’s one of the main reasons the pandemic has had such an enormous impact on education. Not only were people out of school for health reasons, but the social-emotional toll of COVID also affected attendance. So we have a number of new outreach programs and alternative scheduling options to make sure that students have every chance to be here and thrive, and we’re working hard to build the culture in our buildings where people feel welcome, valued, and respected.

Lawrence P. Filippelli, Lincoln

Honestly, we are in really good shape as the school year starts. We have all our teaching and administrative positions filled and are ready to start the year. We contract with First Student for our busing and it appears all driving positions are set to be filled. The one challenge will be managing the after-school sports bus runs due to First Student trying to get those jobs filled after COVID. We had the same issue last year. We have worked around it by altering our practice and game schedules with the teams we play, but that would be one area that, if rectified, would make the opening super smooth. Other than that, it should be a strong opening.

Stephanie Downey Toledo, Central Falls

I’m thrilled to say that I don’t describe any of the matters we are handling in these final days before school opening of SY22-23 as challenges. If we launched school virtually and then with social distancing, masks, and surveillance covid testing these past few years, I am confident we will have a smooth opening this year. Now that said, I have cross-referenced all my district team’s teaching certifications with our last few vacancies to see where we can all plug in next week because hiring, especially secondary math and science, is very challenging, but we are still grateful for the more teaching- and learning-centered challenges to be back in the forefront.

