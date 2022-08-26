Oct. hearing scheduled for $14 million settlement in drug lab scandal

The prospective settlement would bring closure to the biggest drug lab scandal in American history, which led to the reversal of thousands of drug convictions and the closure of the state drug lab in Boston.

The hearing is slated for Oct. 6 in Suffolk Superior Court before Judge Debra A. Squires-Lee, according to legal filings. In June, Superior Court Judge, Robert B. Gordon, granted preliminary approval to the settlement to the class action lawsuit, records show.

A hearing has been scheduled to determine whether a judge will approve a roughly $14 million settlement to more than 30,000 defendants whose drug convictions were tossed because they were linked to two former state chemists who falsified drug analysis in criminal cases.

Advertisement

The former chemists, Annie Dookhan and Sonja Farak, have served prison time for falsifying drug analysis in criminal cases, but nearly a decade later the impact of their crimes continues to be felt.

Each wrongfully convicted defendant will receive hundreds of dollars — and potentially more. The state has agreed to refund 10 types of fees and fines, including court costs, probation supervision fees, victim witness fees, DNA test fees, drug analysis fees, and driver’s license reinstatement fees.

“We are hopeful that in addition to returning money to class members, this case will cause elected officials to see the wisdom of recent proposals to end the practice of treating the most financially insecure among us as a source of revenue,” Luke Ryan, a lawyer who filed the class action lawsuit against the state on behalf of the defendants, said when the deal was announced in June.

Plaintiffs sought reimbursements for defendants’ fees after a 2017 Supreme Court ruling that required a state to repay fees, court costs, and restitution paid by a defendant whose conviction has been thrown out.

Advertisement

Provided the settlement is approved, the funds will go into an account and an outside administrator will begin issuing refunds.

After a year, according to the settlement agreement, any uncashed checks will be paid to Community Legal Aid, the Transformational Prison Project, and the Tufts Education Reentry Network program.

A website maintained by the settlement administrator states that “if you received a letter, records show you had one or more drug cases vacated and dismissed by courts of the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. A settlement in a class action lawsuit will provide compensation for certain payments made as a result of vacated drug convictions.”

The site asks plaintiffs to “be patient” as they await compensation.

“The Court in charge of this case still has to decide whether to approve the Settlement,” it states. “Payments will only be made if the Court approves the Settlement.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.