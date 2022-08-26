These maps show what to expect from potential storms on Friday

The National Weather service is predicting “increasing humidity today and scattered showers and thunderstorms developing Friday afternoon and evening.” The storms may be accompanied by damaging wind and hail “along with the potential for heavy rainfall.”

As nearly all of Massachusetts remains in extreme drought , the potential for scattered severe storms Friday afternoon and evening ahead of a cold front could bring some much needed relief.

Check out these maps to see where scattered storms could take place.

Scattered storms are expected Friday afternoon across southern New England. National Weather Service

The weather service is predicting possible storms across the central and western portions of Massachusetts along with Connecticut and northern Rhode Island, with a lower likelihood of storms in Southeastern Mass. and on the Cape and Islands. There are mild warnings of flooding and hail, and a chance of high winds.

Forecasters are advising people to be ready to receive developing information on the storms as the day goes on.

Chances of severe storms are expected across New England National Weather Service

Forecasters are predicting a “slight” chance of severe storms across Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, and eastern New York. Storms are also possible throughout Maine and Rhode Island.

The greatest hazard is expected to be “damaging straight line wind gusts,” and there is a “marginal risk for excessive rainfall and flash flooding,” according to the National Weather Service. “While unlikely, an isolated tornado and small hail cannot be ruled out.”

The humidity is expected to lessen into the weekend, bringing more pleasant weather across the region according to forecasters. While it will cool slightly, temperatures are still expected to remain above normal.

