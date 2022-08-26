Three men arrested on gun, drug, assault charges following fight with police in Roxbury

Jeffrey Toney, 26, of North Attleborough, faces charges of aiding escape from an officer, assault and battery on a police officer, and resisting arrest, Boston police said in a statement Friday. Toney was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Friday in the Roxbury division of Boston Municipal Court, records show. He is due back in court Sept. 21. There was no attorney listed for Toney in court records.

Boston police arrested three men on gun, drug, and assault charges in Roxbury on Thursday and a teen is facing juvenile charges after a group of people became hostile toward officers attempting to question a suspect and police wound up fighting on the ground with two men, officials said.

Advertisement

Jerrel Greene-Martin, 23, of Roxbury, is charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, trafficking in more than 10 grams of fentanyl, and resisting arrest, police said. Arraignment information for Greene-Martin was not immediately available.

Glenroy Mack, 18, of Roxbury, was charged with assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest, according to court records. Mack was released on personal recognizance at his arraignment Friday in the Roxbury court, records show. He was given home confinement except for school and told to wear a GPS device. There was no attorney listed for Mack in court records.

On Thursday afternoon, officers noticed a group gathered near 35 Mount Pleasant Ave. that included multiple people known to police from past arrests and gun violence incidents, and the officers had reason to believe that some in the group were in possession of guns, police said.

“Officers stated that they had numerous previous interactions with this group that resulted in respectful, casual conversations,” the statement said.

Officers got out of their police cruiser and watched as a man, later identified as Greene-Martin, took a bag off his body and put it into a parked vehicle, police said. Concerned that the bag could contain a gun, the officers stopped Greene-Martin, and several people in the group began yelling and becoming hostile toward the officers, according to the statement.

Advertisement

Mack repeatedly tried to interfere with the officers’ investigation, they said, by attempting to approach the vehicle where Greene-Martin had left the bag and then by trying to pull Greene-Martin away from police, the statement said. Officers then frisked Mack and found narcotics, and Greene-Martin tried to flee police while Mack was being frisked, according to the statement.

As police tried to place Greene-Martin in custody, the situation became more volatile, as he violently resisted officers and Toney grabbed Greene-Martin and tried to pull him away, police said.

Greene-Martin, Toney, and several officers ended up fighting on the ground, according to the statement. No serious injuries were reported in connection with the fight, according to David Estrada, a Boston police spokesman.

Mack allegedly pushed an officer from behind and tried to run away, and other members of the group tried to interfere with the arrest, but police could not identify them, the statement said.

After police had detained most of the suspects, they returned to the vehicle where Greene-Martin had left the bag, but they found it was gone, according to the statement.

Officers arriving at the scene saw a scooter speed away from the area, and police pursued and located the scooter. When they tried to stop the scooter, the 17-year-old driver attempted to flee but instead hit a stopped police cruiser, causing the boy to fall, police said.

Advertisement

When officers frisked the teen, whose identity was not released because of his age, they found a loaded 9 mm pistol, about 13 grams of fentanyl, and about 10 grams of cocaine, according to the statement.

The teen was injured in the crash and was hospitalized. He will be summonsed to Suffolk County Juvenile Court on delinquency charges of carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, possession of a large capacity feeding device, failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, police said.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.