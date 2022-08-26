The times are different. The secretary of state is the same. Can Tanisha Sullivan unseat William Galvin?

In challenging Galvin in 2018, Josh Zakim, then a Boston city councilor, sought to paint the secretary as a foe of abortion rights, citing his votes as a legislator in the 1980s. But the attacks fell flat — some doubted why it mattered for the state’s chief elections official — and Zakim lost by 35 points come September.

DEDHAM — For nearly 15 minutes Monday, Tanisha M. Sullivan held court inside a living room here, telling activists why she’s challenging Secretary of State William F. Galvin, the office’s 28-year incumbent. Then she contrasted herself with someone else: the last Democrat to try it.

Four years later, it’s Sullivan launching similar attacks on Galvin, who said he considers abortion “a personal decision of a woman.” But there are differences this time, she argues: It’s not only more relevant after the fall of Roe v. Wade, but Sullivan says she is the one who could push the office to tangibly do more to protect abortion rights, including trying to block other states from using Massachusetts voting records to identify abortion providers or seekers.

“Josh was on the right path,” Sullivan later told a reporter. But now, she said, “we are living in a different time.”

Whether it helps produce a different result is the question. Locked in a heated, and often bitter, race, Galvin and Sullivan are vying in the only contested statewide primary featuring an incumbent and one that could forge new ground, regardless of the outcome.

Sullivan, a 48-year-old corporate attorney and president of the NAACP’s Boston branch, is vying to become the first woman and person of color elected secretary, promising to expand the office from a largely administrative one to a more proactive hub for democracy. Galvin is seeking his eighth term and to become its longest-serving officeholder ever, saying his experience in overseeing elections is both unmatched and needed ahead of a likely contentious 2024 national vote.

But with less than two weeks until the Sept. 6 primary, and voting already well underway, Sullivan’s bid to unseat the 71-year-old incumbent is both operating in the shadow of the 2018 race and being buffeted by factors that have long dogged down-ballot races and new challengers to an entrenched longtime pol.

Tanisha Sullivan spoke to potential supporters as she attended a dinner held by the Dedham Democratic Town Committee. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

A first-time candidate, Sullivan remains relatively unknown to much of the electorate, and has struggled to raise the money to help expand her reach. A MassINC Polling Group poll of 400 likely primary voters conducted last week found that 70 percent of those surveyed had never heard of the Hyde Park Democrat.

The survey, which was sponsored by Priorities For Progress, a center-left Democratic political action committee, also found Galvin has a yawning lead, 53 percent to 20 percent, with 23 percent of likely primary voters undecided. In the Brighton Democrat’s ninth statewide campaign, he also remains relatively well-liked, the poll found: 47 percent view him favorably.

The numbers are eerily similar to ones four years ago, when a WBUR poll by MassINC that June showed Galvin with a 46 percent to 17 percent lead over Zakim and 62 percent having never heard of his challenger.

“He hasn’t done, from what I can tell, anything wrong,” Kevin Sherman, a Pittsfield city councilor and chairman of the city’s Democratic committee, said of Galvin. Plus, he said, the primary has not resonated with many voters in the western Massachusetts city. “You’d be hard pressed to find a lot of people who know that it exists, as bad as it sounds.”

Sullivan and her supporters have been trying to reach voters living room by living room and, at times, person by person. Peter Enrich, chairman of Progressive Democrats of Massachusetts, said the group has circulated a two-minute clip of Sullivan’s speeches, believing her pitch for reshaping the office can resonate. “You just need people to listen to her,” he said.

Both Galvin and Sullivan back expanding voting rights, such as establishing election-day registration. But she has criticized him for not more fiercely pursuing reforms, and has tried painting Galvin as “antiabortion.”

Democrats who backed Zakim four years ago also quickly gravitated toward Sullivan, believing she is better equipped, thanks to her background and message, to win. She, like Zakim then, won the party’s endorsement at its June convention — evidence of her appeal to progressive activists.

“My vote for Zakim was a vote against Galvin,” said Jessica Porter, a member of Dedham’s Democratic Town Committee. “My vote for Tanisha is an enthusiastic vote for Tanisha.”

But her campaign, with less than $162,000 in the bank to start August, said it has no plans to fan out mailers to voters’ homes or bankroll a television ad, two traditional paths to reaching wide swaths of the electorate in short periods of time.

Secretary of State William Galvin greeted guests while attending a political event for longtime ally Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey at the Adams Inn in Quincy. Erin Clark / Globe Staff

Galvin, with more than $2.1 million in his account to start the month, runs a uniquely thin operation for a statewide candidate. He does not list paying any campaign staff beyond a single consultant. At an event Tuesday in Quincy, Patrick Galvin, the secretary’s brother and campaign treasurer, was stacking lawn signs and keeping track on a clipboard of which supporters wanted them. Galvin’s wife, Eileen, helped him gather signatures to get him on the ballot this spring.

He has, however, been a fixture in people’s mailboxes and on television, including so far booking at least $200,000 in ads on local stations. One ad features a dancing Donald Trump, charging that the former president has “got a plan to steal the next election” and calling Galvin the one to defend against it.

“They’re going to attack the outcome of the election,” Galvin said of Republicans at a political event Tuesday at Quincy’s Best Western Adams Inn. “It has to be fought, and I want to fight it.”

The winner of the primary will face Rayla Campbell, the presumptive Republican nominee, in November.

Tanisha Sullivan campaigned in Dedham. Josh Reynolds for The Boston Globe

Even among some Democratic activists, there was resistance to — or at least resignation toward — pouring energy into yet another challenge of Galvin after the Brighton Democrat won more than double the votes of Zakim in 2018.

“I heard people who were active four years ago say, ‘It’s not worth my time.’ I know Tanisha was hearing that,” said Jonathan Cohn, policy director for the group Progressive Massachusetts, which has endorsed Sullivan.

Sullivan, Cohn said, can still appeal to different groups in ways that Zakim couldn’t. Through her work with the NAACP, she is also well-known in some of the state’s gateway cities, including her hometown of Brockton, said Phyllis Ellis, president of the Brockton area branch of the NAACP. (As a nonpartisan entity, the branch has not endorsed in the race.)

They are the types of places where she’ll likely need to pull new voters to the polls by Sept. 6 if she were to replicate a victory in the vein of Representative Ayanna Pressley, whose 2018 upset defeat of longtime incumbent Michael Capuano is often cited by Sullivan supporters as an analog to her own run.

“Tanisha . . . is building a strong, inclusive, grass-roots movement, articulating her vision, and working hard to bring new voters to the polls across Massachusetts,” Pressley, who has endorsed Sullivan, said in a statement.

Galvin, over decades in office, has built his own deep wells of support. In Lawrence, where its then-mayor, Daniel Rivera, was an outspoken surrogate for Zakim in 2018, some veteran activists and officials are backing Galvin this year, said Gary Mannion, the chair of the city’s Democratic committee.

They remember him as a steady hand who oversaw the recount in a hotly contested 2013 mayoral race, and temporarily took direct oversight of the elections department during another recount for a congressional race five years later.

For some, Mannion said, “it was a little bit of a head-scratcher that he was being primaried again.”

“I’d much rather have the experienced surgeon with me in the operating room than the one who just got out of school,” said Quincy Mayor Thomas Koch, a former Democrat who worked under Galvin as a committee staffer when Galvin was a state representative. “Why make a change?”

Secretary of State William Galvin introduced himself to guests at an event in Quincy. Erin Clark / Globe Staff

