Two men charged in drive-by slaying of woman in Providence in 2021

Brophy-Baermann was killed. Her grieving family established scholarships in her name for students in the field of communicative disorders at Rhode Island College and the University of Rhode Island, where she had graduated magna cum laude in 2019. She earned a master’s degree in speech-language pathology at Northeastern University in Boston a few months before her death, and had landed a job as a clinician at Reliant Rehabilitation in North Providence.

Miya Brophy-Baermann , 24 , who’d just gotten her first job as a speech-language pathologist, was chatting with a friend on Olney Street in the early hours of Aug. 1, 2021, when a car sped by, and someone opened fire.

PROVIDENCE — Two city men are charged in the fatal shooting of a young Warwick woman, who was struck and killed by bullets intended for other people last year.

Her family and police were sure from the beginning that she was not the intended target.

Now, a little over a year later, the Providence police and the attorney general’s office say they’ve determined who fired the fatal shots, and why.

Isaiah Pinkerton, left, and Shawn Mann, right, both of Providence, were charged Wednesday in the Aug. 1, 2021, fatal shooting of Miya Brophy-Baermann on Olney Street in Providence. Courtesy Providence Police Department

Shawn Mann, 31, and Isaiah Pinkerton, 25, both of Providence, were charged by a statewide grand jury in a secret indictment on Wednesday on multiple felonies including murder and gun charges.

According to court documents, the men fired a ghost gun at two other people during a drive-by shooting on Olney Street and instead killed Brophy-Baermann.

The men were arraigned Friday at Providence County Superior Court and pleaded not guilty to charges of murder, firing a gun while committing a crime of violence that resulted in death, drive-by shooting, possession of a ghost gun, carrying a pistol without a license, assault with intent to commit murder, and several counts of conspiracy. Pinkerton, who has a lengthy criminal record that includes a previous charge of carrying a gun without a license, is also charged with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

Both Mann and Pinkerton were ordered held without bail at the Adult Correctional Institutions.

“For over a year, this Office and the Providence Police Department have sought justice for Miya and her family, and with today’s indictment, we are one step closer towards achieving that goal,” Attorney General Peter Neronha said in a statement. “I am grateful for our ongoing partnership with the Providence Police Department and the hard work by the investigative team over the past year that led to this week’s indictment.”

“This senseless act of gun violence has had a profound impact upon so many that were close to Miya, as well as the greater community,” said Steven M. Paré, Providence Commissioner of Public Safety. “The Providence Police Department is committed to achieving justice for a young woman whose life was cut far too short.”

“The men and women of the Providence Police Department commit themselves every day to performing police work that keeps the public safe and holds those accountable who harm others in our community,” said Providence Police Chief Colonel Hugh T. Clements Jr. “Our thoughts are with Miya’s family and loved ones today.”

Detective Sergeant Timothy McGann and Detective Theodore Michael led the investigation, with prosecutors Criminal Chief Stephen Dambruch and Special Assistant Attorney General Alison Bittl.

This story has been updated with additional information about Miya Brophy-Baermann and the photos of Shawn Mann and Isaiah Pinkerton.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @AmandaMilkovits.