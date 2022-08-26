Fed’s Powell says inflation fight is not over, warning it will ‘bring some pain’

The Dow Jones industrial average fell more than 1,000 points, or 3 percent. The Standard & Poor’s 500 index was down about 3.4 percent while the technology focused Nasdaq tumbled nearly 4 percent.

The eagerly anticipated comments sent major stock indexes plummeting as investors anticipated the Fed would continue its aggressive interest rate hikes. In doing so, the Fed hopes to tamp down inflation by slowing the economy — even amid fears the country could be barreling toward a recession if it isn’t in one already.

WASHINGTON — Despite signs that decades-high inflation might have peaked, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell delivered a blunt message Friday: The central bank’s fight to force down high prices is far from over, and it will “bring some pain” to consumers and businesses.

Advertisement

“We will keep at it until we are confident the job is done,” Powell said in a speech at an annual central banking conference in Jackson Hole, Wyo. His unusually strong and focused language dispelled any notion that the Fed would change course in the face of slower economic growth and a possible rise in the historically low unemployment rate.

Get Today in Politics A digest of the top political stories from the Globe, sent to your inbox Monday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

“While higher interest rates, slower growth, and softer labor market conditions will bring down inflation, they will also bring some pain to households and businesses,” Powell warned. “These are the unfortunate costs of reducing inflation. But a failure to restore price stability would mean far greater pain.”

Soaring prices for gas, food, and housing have hammered Americans this year as the economy struggles to recover from pandemic-related supply chain disruptions and the effects of sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. The Fed is the government’s main inflation fighter and, after criticism it was slow to react to inflation, has been aggressively raising interest rates this year to reduce demand by making borrowing more costly.

Advertisement

Shortly before Powell spoke, there were fresh indications the Fed’s interest rate hikes already are having the intended effect.

The Commerce Department said Friday that consumer spending growth slowed in July, driven by falling gas prices. The report also said the annual inflation rate as measured by the Fed’s preferred indicator, the personal consumption expenditures price index, declined to 6.3 percent from a four-decade high of 6.8 percent the previous month. Another inflation measure, the consumer price index, also was down in July from a 41-year high of 9.1 percent.

But Powell cautioned Friday it’s too soon to declare victory. He noted that the inflation rate remains well above the Fed’s 2 percent goal and “a single month’s improvement falls far short” of what central bank officials need to see to be confident it’s headed toward that target.

Boston College economist Brian Bethune said he believes inflation has peaked but likened Powell’s task to a surgeon awaiting confirmation his operation worked.

“You think the brain surgery is successful, but you don’t go and tell the relatives that everything went fantastic until the patient wakes up,” Bethune said.

Gregory Daco, chief economist at consulting firm EY-Parthenon, said that there have been previous “false dawns” during the pandemic in which inflation appeared to have peaked. And he pointed out that Powell alluded in his speech to errors that Fed officials made during the 1970s, when they pulled back from their inflation fight too soon and ultimately had to push interest rates close to 20 percent to get it under control.

Advertisement

“The Fed does not want [financial] markets to interpret the fact that there are early signs of a turnaround in inflation as an indication that the Fed will lift its foot off the brake,” Daco said.

Fed officials will meet next month and are expected to hike interest rates again, possibly by the same three-quarters of a percentage point they did in June and July. After the July meeting, Powell said another such hike might be coming in September. On Friday, he said that decision would depend on an analysis of the economic data.

Before that meeting, the government will release reports on August’s consumer price index and job growth. Those will follow data this month that showed the economy shrank from April through June, the second straight quarterly contraction after strong economic growth last year.

That’s typically a sign of recession, but an official determination on that from the private National Bureau of Economic Research could be months away. Many economists doubt the nation is in a recession given other data, particularly continued strong job creation, and there are signs economic growth has picked up this summer even if the pace is well below last year’s.

Powell was somewhat upbeat on the economy even as he warned of the potential pain of the inflation fight.

“The US economy is clearly slowing from the historically high growth rates of 2021, which reflected the reopening of the economy following the pandemic recession,” he said. “While the latest economic data have been mixed, in my view our economy continues to show strong underlying momentum.”

Advertisement

Powell has expressed confidence that the Fed could lower inflation without pushing the economy into a recession — a difficult maneuver known as a soft landing. But he was clear Friday that the Fed would not shrink from the inflation fight, whatever the cost, because the stakes are too high.

“Without price stability, the economy does not work for anyone,” he said. “The burdens of high inflation fall heaviest on those who are least able to bear them.”

Chris Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS, a financial markets research company, said Wall Street’s sell-off Friday showed investors might be scared of Powell’s resolve — and maybe everyone else should be, too.

“It’s not easy what he’s asking the public to accept,” Rupkey said of the strategy of Fed officials. “They’re flirting with policy that could prompt a deep downturn and job losses.”

Jim Puzzanghera can be reached at jim.puzzanghera@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter: @JimPuzzanghera.