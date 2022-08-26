Ghislaine Maxwell’s Own Lawyers Are Now Suing Her

Menninger’s Colorado law firm is now suing Maxwell and her brother, Kevin Maxwell, for nearly $900,000 in legal fees. The firm, Haddon, Morgan and Foreman, is also suing a man named Scott Borgerson, whom it describes as having married Ghislaine Maxwell, saying that he has attempted to shelter her assets from creditors.

“Ghislaine Maxwell is an innocent woman wrongfully accused of crimes she did not commit,” the lawyer, Laura Menninger, told jurors.

As Ghislaine Maxwell’s conspiracy and sex trafficking trial drew to a close last year, one of her lawyers rose to provide what would be the defense’s final word.

In a lawsuit filed in Denver, the firm said that it had concerns long before Maxwell’s criminal trial began in U.S. District Court in Manhattan about her “willingness and ability to meet her financial obligations.” The suit said that the firm was persuaded to stick with the case and that Kevin Maxwell personally guaranteed payment.

But, the firm added, he had failed to make payments despite repeated promises, even as its lawyers continued to “devote all necessary resources to Ms. Maxwell’s defense.”

Advertisement

On Nov. 29, the day that Ghislaine Maxwell’s trial opened, the suit said, her brother guaranteed one of the firm’s shareholders that he would pay outstanding fees and provide a trial retainer.

“In reality,” the suit said, “Mr. Maxwell had no present intention of doing so.”

In a statement, Ian Maxwell, a brother of Ghislaine and Kevin Maxwell, said: “Given this matter is now the subject of civil proceedings, neither Kevin nor Ghislaine Maxwell nor any other member of the Maxwell family will be commenting on it.”

Speaking by telephone Thursday, Borgerson said that he had not tried to shelter any assets.

Lawyers for Haddon, Morgan and Foreman played a prominent role in Ghislaine Maxwell’s monthlong trial on charges that she had helped disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein recruit, groom and abuse underage girls. Maxwell is the daughter of wealthy publisher Robert Maxwell, and was reared in a milieu that included mansions, exclusive schools and a family yacht. She moved to New York in 1991, and later fell in with Epstein.

Advertisement

During Maxwell’s trial, Menninger was seen as her stalwart defender. In addition to delivering a summation telling jurors that Maxwell had been falsely accused and that the case presented by prosecutors had been based on “erroneous memories,” Menninger cross-examined two of the four women who testified that Maxwell had facilitated their abuse.

Such cross-examinations are usually tricky for defense lawyers, who must weigh the need to vigorously defend their clients against the danger of seeming callous or overly antagonistic toward victims.

Menninger did not hold back, aggressively questioning one witness, identified in court only as Jane, and seeking to portray her as unreliable and opportunistic. She suggested that another, Annie Farmer, could be relying on muddled recollections.

Another of the firm’s lawyers, Jeffrey Pagliuca, pressed a witness identified as Carolyn about apparent inconsistencies in accounts she gave in lawsuits and FBI interviews from more than a decade ago.

The complaint said that Haddon, Morgan and Foreman first represented Maxwell in a civil case brought by Virginia Giuffre, who accused Epstein of abusing her. That case was eventually settled. After her indictment in 2020, the suit said, Maxwell asked the firm to defend her against criminal charges, saying Kevin Maxwell would handle payments and costs.

Advertisement

Kevin Maxwell agreed to pay all invoices when due and to also maintain a balance of $100,000 in a client trust account, the firm said. The suit added that Kevin Maxwell consistently fell behind on his obligations, making a handful of sporadic payments while ignoring requests for funds and making what the suit described as false assurances that more money would be forthcoming.

On Dec. 29, a jury convicted Ghislaine Maxwell. By Jan. 3, the lawsuit said, she owed the firm $956,671. Ten days later, Kevin Maxwell paid $143,500, the suit added, but has not made any payments since.

In its suit, the firm said Kevin Maxwell and a lawyer working with the Maxwell family had repeatedly said that Borgerson — who the suit said “on information and belief” married Ghislaine Maxwell in 2015 — controlled her money and was responsible for delaying payments to the firm.

Borgerson on Thursday denied that he oversaw Ghislaine Maxwell’s money and was responsible for the delayed payments, and said he would not discuss his personal life.

The suit went on to say that Borgerson and limited liability companies associated with him had acquired real estate in New England using “Ms. Maxwell’s assets, either directly or through a trust, in an effort to shield them from creditors.”

Later, Borgerson sold one of those properties for $2.1 million, the suit said, and listed another for sale for more than $7 million, saying Ghislaine Maxwell had no ownership stake in it.

Advertisement

Borgerson said that he had nothing to do with payments to Haddon, Morgan and Foreman. With regard to his real estate transactions, Borgerson added: “I have done nothing wrong, illegal, incorrect or unethical.”