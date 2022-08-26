fb-pixel Skip to main content

Documents: Read the redacted affidavit in the Trump search warrant case

Officials released a partially redacted document explaining the justification for an FBI search of former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

Updated August 26, 2022, 35 minutes ago
Former president Trump.Al Drago/Photographer: Al Drago/Bloomberg

Read the memo describing the document

Read the full affidavit

Memo explaining redactions

