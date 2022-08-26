Defending D1 champions from Marshfield hit the beach running

The Rams, fresh off their first Division 1 title in program history last fall, put down some long runs at Duxbury Beach with the boys’ team Friday morning. Coach Dennis Sheppard was at the ready with water and Gatorade in his car as his runners worked to keep their mileage up.

Members of the Marshfield girls’ cross-country team, like most teenagers, have been piling up hours at the beach this summer. Unlike most teenagers, they’re doing it in preparation for a state championship defense.

Early rises are typical for the Rams. They sometimes met up as early as 5 a.m. to run on the beach and beat the summer heat waves. Those sunrise sessions were the runners’ own choice, and Sheppard has been impressed by their self-motivation.

“It’s not a question of if they’re motivated or [anything]; they do that all on their own,” he said. “They don’t need my push.”

Marshfield returns its top three runners and five members of its title-winning group, including senior Ava LoVuolo and sophomore Eleanor Angeles-Whitfield. The dynamic duo finished 16th and 17th, respectively, at last year’s All-State meet.

LoVuolo logged 10 miles Friday and Angeles-Whitfield powered through nine.

“It’s really nice having this team because you know that they will always just work hard,” LoVuolo said. “It’s good to take the pressure off, because everyone knows they’ll do what they can do on that day.”

Angeles-Whitfield was surprised at her own success as a freshman, which included a second-place finish in the Division 1A qualifying meet (18:54.6 5K). She now feels steadier in her role amidst a crowd of talented runners.

“I think last year, it was definitely a big jump, obviously, [between] middle school and high school,” she said. “Me and Ava got super close, and that’s good because we’re No. 1 and 2. It’s so much better now I think, and we have some freshmen, so I think being with them and stuff has gotten us all close.”

Sheppard says the Rams must get used to having a target on their backs; he still wants to discuss the mentality of being defending champs as the season gets under way. Health permitting, however, he believes his squad is still built to contend.

“The girls showed that they can run on the big stage last year, and we returned five of those girls that were there at the All-State meet that all PR’d on the same day,” he said. “So luck is going to be involved, [but] I know the girls are going to work hard.”

▪ Holliston earned its first Division 2 state championship in 2021 by laying down perhaps the most dominant season of any team in the state. With six of their top seven runners returning — including D2 Runner of the Year Carmen Luisi and All-Scholastic Maggie Kuchman — the Panthers could be in for another remarkable fall.

Coach Jaime Murphy doesn’t want to let those expectations overwhelm her 10-runner squad.

“That was actually the first conversation that we had when the season started,” she said. “Last year was last year, and last year was great. Obviously we accomplished a lot, and our expectations were certainly met. But it’s a new season. We have a new team.”

Along with Luisi (a junior) and Kuchman (a sophomore), expect senior Ella Bosselman and sophomore Annabelle Lynch to be fixtures near the front.

▪ Weymouth came up just shy in the D1 title race, finishing second to Marshfield at the All-State meet. The Wildcats will have to retool on the fly this season with five of their top seven departing, including No. 1 runner Ella Bates.

Coach Mike Miller says his team is young but promising, with sophomores Gracie Richard and Emma Daley figuring to lead the pack.

“The seniors built a really good culture [last year], they had high expectations of themselves and they sort of passed those along to the younger athletes,” he said. So those kids have kind of stepped into leadership roles even though [they’re] still very young, and I think that’s valuable.”

Miller wouldn’t be surprised if the loaded Bay State Conference gave his team some trouble early on, but also expects his runners to rise to the occasion.

“My hope is that by October, and especially by November, that we’re again competing with those teams and with the rest of the top teams around,” he said.

Teams to watch

▪ Brookline — Junior Lucia Werner was the Bay State Conference MVP last year and is flanked by Jordan Liss-Riordan, Camille Jordan, and others on a deep squad.

▪ Concord-Carlisle — The Patriots placed ninth at D1 All-States last year and are always a force out of the Dual County League under coach Hanna Bruno.

▪ Holliston — The Panthers steamrolled in Division 2 en route to their first state title. They could be even stronger this season with six of their top seven runners (including two All-Scholastics) returning.

▪ Marshfield — The defending D1 champions should be back for more with LoVuolo and Angeles-Whitfield at the helm.

▪ Wellesley — The Raiders finished third at All-States last season and have young depth returning for another run at a title.

Runners to Watch

Ava Bullock, Barnstable — After storming onto the scene as a freshman and winning the Div. 1A qualifying 5K (18:28.8), Bullock is poised for a sophomore leap.

Catherine Callahan and Elizabeth Latham, Acton-Boxborough — The junior stars both earned All-Scholastic recognition in 2021. Callahan turned heads by nearly winning the D1 All-State 5K last fall, coming up two-10ths of a second short in 18:26.7, while Latham won the Dual County League championship 5K (19:26).

Molly Kiley, Andover — The senior earned 2021 Merrimack Valley Conference co-MVP and Globe All-Scholastic honors. She capped her year with a third-place run in the D1 All-State 5K (18:29.6).

Carmen Luisi, Holliston — The 2021 Division 2 Runner of the Year was the fastest on the MIAA circuit throughout the fall season, highlighted by her win at the D2 state meet (17:45.21).

Lucia Werner, Brookline — The junior is the reigning Bay State Conference MVP and is among the top returning runners in a loaded conference. She finished 15th (18:47.6) at the D1 state meet.