Despite recent setbacks, Kutter Crawford remains confident he has major-league stuff

In 18 appearances before that, he gave up more than six hits just once.

In a 6-5 Red Sox loss , Crawford gave up 10 hits, four earned runs, and two walks. It marked his second game straight in which he surrendered hits in the double digits. He gave up 11 hits on Aug. 13 against Baltimore.

Red Sox starter Kutter Crawford added to his cold spell in 4.2 innings against Toronto on Thursday.

“He grinded,” manager Alex Cora said. “It wasn’t easy but he gave us a chance to win. They put some good swings from the first pitch on.”

Advertisement

About that first pitch: George Springer drove a hard-hit line drive to left field that might have been a double if not for a masterful throw from Tommy Pham to get the out.

Toronto is generally a strong hitting team, but Crawford’s performance was plagued by more than just the Blue Jays’ bats.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

A walk to Teoscar Hernández in the first inning with two outs led to the Blue Jays taking an early 2-0 lead. Then in the third inning, Crawford overthrew Bobby Dalbec at first base on Hernández’s infield hit that forced him to face another batter with two outs.

Of Crawford’s 73 pitches in four innings, 33 were thrown with two outs.

“That’s the frustrating part when you get two quick outs and then you just give them opportunities to extend the inning and they capitalize on it,” Crawford said.

Performance in two-out situations is a stat Crawford notices and said he needs to dial-in on his execution.

“I’m trying to do too much, trying to get too nasty, when I need to just execute my pitches,” he said.

Crawford’s past two starts have marked a backward turn for the rookie righthander who at one point looked like he could cement himself in the Red Sox starting rotation.

Advertisement

In June and July, Crawford pitched at least five innings in all but one start. The 22 combined hits he surrendered in the past two games are more than the total he gave up across all five outings in the month of July.

His ERA has gone from 3.86 at the start of August to 5.14 entering Thursday.

So what happened to the once-promising prospect?

“Just learning,” said Cora. “We’re going to go through periods like this and he works hard and he understands what’s going on.”

Cora said adding variety to Crawford’s pitches could be a point of emphasis, similar to what the team is working on with Josh Winckowski.

Crawford said the cutter and fastball have been especially difficult for him to command lately.

“It’s definitely frustrating but I think it’s all part of the process,” Crawford said. “You’re going to hit bumps in the road but it’s all about how you overcome them and bounce back from them.”

Earlier this season, Crawford gained confidence, and he said despite recent results, that feeling has not gone away.

“It’s still there. I know if I execute my pitches I get swings and misses and I get outs,” he said.

Jayna Bardahl can be reached at jayna.bardahl@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @Jaynabardahl.