Examining an ‘amazing’ statement by David Ortiz, and other thoughts

“MLB needs to have some sort of regulations before they make public news like the one that happened to Tatis Jr.,” Ortiz told Dominican reporter Hector Gomez. “I think they haven’t handled this situation the right way. We can’t kill our product, we’re talking about an amazing player.”

After becoming the first MLB player elected to the Hall of Fame despite a positive steroid test (a test that baseball commissioner Rob Manfred suggested might have been a false positive), David Ortiz went on the offensive in the wake of Fernando Tatis Jr. testing positive for Clostebol in mid-August.

It sounds like Ortiz is saying, “Sure, Tatis is using, but fans love him and he’s got great numbers, so let’s pretend nothing happened.”

Swell. So where’s the forgiveness for Messrs. Bonds, Clemens, Sosa, Ramirez, McGwire, Palmeiro, Sheffield, A-Rod and the rest of the “amazing players” with links to PEDs who’ve thus far been kept out of Cooperstown? (A cynic might suggest that the PEDs explain why some of the offenders are so “amazing.”)

In the words of the New York Post’s Jon Heyman, “Manfred’s continuing support of Big Papi after he was revealed by the New York Times to have failed the 2003 survey steroid test clearly has gone unappreciated.”

Ortiz’s provocative statement inspired me to connect with Gomez, a respected reporter who lives in Santo Domingo (Dominican Republic) and identifies as “MLB Insider and Sports Editor of Z101 and El Show del Mediodía.”

“I interviewed David by phone call on a TV program called ‘El Show del Mediodía,” emailed Gomez. “I did the interview in Spanish. I just posted what you saw on my twitter account. Neither David, nor anyone responded to what I posted on twitter.”

Evidently, Ortiz believes positive steroid tests should be broomed, and that offenders should be left alone if they are amazing players.

Maybe this is how most fans feel these days. Sox fans have always been comfortable embracing Big Papi. Perhaps it’s time we got behind Bonds, Clemens, and the rest.

David Ortiz is a Hall of Famer and a Red Sox “special assistant” listed near the very top of the team’s front office directory. The Sox have made him the face of their franchise.

Is Big Papi right? Is baseball killing its own product by punishing cheaters? Is it time to give up the outrage and look the other way on Tatis and other “amazing players”?

What do you think?

▪ Quiz: Name three Cy Young Award winners who hit 20 or more career home runs (answer below).

▪ When Theo Epstein was general manager, the Red Sox were masters of draft and development, and they paid to acquire and keep players. Now it looks as though the spending part is over.

It’s embarrassing that the Sox behave like a small-market team (bye bye Betts, Benintendi, Bogaerts etc.) while the Atlanta Braves have locked up Michael Harris II, Austin Riley, Ronald Acuna Jr., Ozzie Albies, and Matt Olson.

A friend from Philadelphia tells me that what he sees the Red Sox doing reminds him of what the big-market Phillies did after five consecutive first-place finishes from 2007-11. The Phillies shed stars and payroll, finished last three times in four years, and didn’t compete again until they went back to spending money.

Dave Dombrowski is now the Phillies GM, and they went into the weekend 15 games over .500, ready to get Bryce Harper back, and probably bound for a wild card. The last-place Red Sox went into the weekend 5½ games behind Baltimore, owning a 16-35 record against the American League East. Even Sox spinmasters have given up selling the illusion of contention.

▪ Nobody crushed the Sox for letting Eduardo Rodriguez go for stupid money, and that decision has proven correct. E-Rod has been a nonfactor for the last-place Tigers and recently returned from a two-month absence. Rodriguez’s 67-day leave (marital issues) cost him $74,866 per day.

Eduardo Rodriguez has gone 2-3 in nine starts for Detroit. Paul Sancya/Associated Press

▪ Keep an eye on free agent Astros outfielder Michael Brantley (shoulder surgery) as a Red Sox offseason target.

▪ Cardinals batterymates Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina have started 321 games together, just three shy of a record held by Tigers Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan.

▪ Telling moment in Williamsport Wednesday when a Caribbean baserunner was tagged out at third after hitting a triple … because of a choreographed “celebration” with his third base coach (a grown-up who should know better). Find this video if you can. ESPN’s Tim Kurkjian jokingly said, “I blame Steph Curry.”

▪ I’ll sleep better knowing that Nick Saban got his salary boosted to $10.7 million for 2022. Saban’s new deal has him making $12.7 million in 2029.

▪ Rick Pitino, who coached Donovan Mitchell at Louisville, told the New York Post that he hopes Utah’s Mitchell lands with the Knicks. “It would be very special for me as a coach, seeing him in a Knick uniform as an ex-Knick coach,” said Pitino. Utah’s Danny Ainge is believed to be in trade talks with the Knicks regarding Mitchell.

▪ RIP Len Dawson, longtime quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs. Dawson was a Hall of Famer and one of the most accurate passers of all time. He also was the subject of one of the amazing sports photos of all time when he was photographed smoking a cigarette at halftime of Super Bowl I, a 35-10 loss to the Packers. Life magazine kept the photo under wraps for more than 40 years.

▪ New York Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale took a shot at Bill Belichick after the Patriots-Giants preseason opener. Belichick insinuated that the Giants perhaps deployed too many blitzes in the game, and when Martindale was asked about it, he answered, “We’re on to Cincinnati.” It was actually true. The Giants played the Bengals in a preseason game last Sunday.

▪ Aqib Talib always seems to be standing around when trouble hits. The latest episode for the former Patriots defensive back involves a fight at a football game for 9-year-olds in Texas that led to the shooting death of a coach.

Talib is accused of charging onto the field, part of a fight involving adults that resulted in the death of Michael Hickmon. Yaqub Talib, Aqib’s brother, has been charged with murder. Aqib is not charged, but he has stepped away from a gig as part of Amazon’s “Thursday Night Football” broadcast.

▪ Ime Udoka and Bob Cousy share the same birthday (Aug. 9).

Speaking of Cooz, the final game of his Celtics career featured a Red Auerbach roster deployment that will never happen again. In Game 6 of the 1963 NBA Finals, the Celtics used only eight players, and all of them were Hall of Famers. This happened more than once in that series. In the finale, Bill Russell went the full 48, scoring 12 points with 24 rebounds. Cousy scored 18.

▪ Serena Williams, who turns 41 next month, plays 80th-ranked Danka Kovinic Monday night in Arthur Ashe Stadium at the US Open. Williams has announced that she is stepping away soon, so there will be lots of drama and emotion in Flushing Meadows. If Serena played for the Red Sox, her imminent retirement would have generated at least five special “Serena Nights” and bobblehead/keychains/calendars by now.

▪ Hope you noticed that the Baltimore Ravens — who last lost a preseason game in 2016 — kept their streak alive last Sunday night with a 24-17 win over the Arizona Cardinals. John Harbaugh’s guys put it all on the line Saturday night at home against the Washington Commanders.

▪ The Yankees next appear at Fenway Park Sept. 13-14, when Boston fans will get their last chance to see Aaron Judge in person as he stalks Babe Ruth and Roger Maris in his quest for 60 or more homers.

Next year, on Friday, Aug. 25, you’ll have a chance to see Mookie Betts (health permitting) playing right field in Fenway Park again.

▪ Mike Greenwell won the Republican nomination for a Lee County Commission seat in Fort Myers, Fla. He’ll face Democrat Matt Wood in November.

Greenie’s last big vote was the 1988 American League MVP contest in which he finished second to Jose Canseco. Turns out that vote was rigged. The “amazing” Canseco later admitted to cheating.

▪ Congrats to Bob DeMayo, who retired as North Haven (Conn.) baseball coach after 64 seasons and 936 wins. DeMayo took over the program in 1958 and won five state championships.

▪ Quiz answer: Warren Spahn (35), Don Drysdale (29), and Bob Gibson (24). Cy Young, who never won the Cy Young, hit 18 career homers.

Dan Shaughnessy is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at daniel.shaughnessy@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @dan_shaughnessy.