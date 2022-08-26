Fred Funk, 66, shoots 65 in PGA Tour Champions’ The Ally Challenge

GRAND BLANC, Mich. — Fred Funk bettered his age by a stroke with a 7-under-par 65 Friday to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ The Ally Challenge.

Funk, 66, closed his bogey-free round with a birdie on the par-4 ninth at Warwick Hills, the site of the Buick Open on the PGA Tour from 1958 through 2009.

“It’s the first time I shot my age or broke my age in competition, so that was really cool,” Funk said. “I’ve done it a couple times for fun, but I always wanted to do one out here. It feels good to finally break that one.”