Game 126: Rays at Red Sox lineups and notes

After getting swept by the Blue Jays, the Red Sox will host another American League East opponent when the Tampa Bay Rays come to Fenway Park for a three-game series this weekend. Thursday night’s 6-5 loss was the fifth time the Sox were swept this season, and the fourth at home.
The Rays have won six straight and 11 of 13. They own the top wild-card spot and trail the Yankees for the division lead by 7½ games.
The Sox are trending in the opposite direction, losers of four straight and six of seven to drop five games below .500.
They will turn to Michael Wacha for Friday’s opener.
Lineups
RAYS (69-55): TBA
Pitching: RHP JT Chargois (1-0, 0.00 ERA)
RED SOX (60-65): TBA
Pitching: RHP Michael Wacha (8-1, 2.28 ERA)
Time: 7:10 p.m.
TV, radio: Apple TV+, WEEI-FM 93.7
Rays vs. Wacha: Randy Arozarena 1-6, Ji-Man Choi 0-1, Yandy Díaz 1-2, Brandon Lowe 1-6, Manuel Margot 4-13, David Peralta 0-10, Harold Ramírez 2-4
Red Sox vs. Chargois: Xander Bogaerts 2-3, Franchy Cordero 0-1, Bobby Dalbec 0-2, Rafael Devers 0-1, Jarren Duran 0-1, Kiké Hernández 0-1, J.D. Martinez 1-10, Kevin Plawecki 0-1
Stat of the day: Arozarena has five homers and 15 RBIs in his past 15 games.
Notes: Wacha has thrown consecutive scoreless starts against the Orioles and the Yankees since being reinstated from the injured list on Aug. 14. Wacha leads the staff in ERA and has walked 10 batters over his last nine starts spanning 52⅓ innings. … Reese McGuire has hit .415 in 14 games since he was acquired from the White Sox on Aug. 1. … Chargois will serve as Tampa’s opener, with Ryan Yarbrough (1-7, 4.43) expected to work the bulk of the innings. … The Rays have been stingy, allowing 16 runs in their past eight games. Their pitchers have allowed three or fewer runs in 12 of the past 13 games. … Margot is 7-for-21 in five games since coming off the injured list.
