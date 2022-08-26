Game 126: Rays at Red Sox lineups and notes

After getting swept by the Blue Jays, the Red Sox will host another American League East opponent when the Tampa Bay Rays come to Fenway Park for a three-game series this weekend. Thursday night’s 6-5 loss was the fifth time the Sox were swept this season, and the fourth at home.

The Rays have won six straight and 11 of 13. They own the top wild-card spot and trail the Yankees for the division lead by 7½ games.

The Sox are trending in the opposite direction, losers of four straight and six of seven to drop five games below .500.