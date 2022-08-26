Mac Jones, Patriots slow to start as offense stalls in preseason finale loss to Raiders

Jones finished 9 of 13 for 71 yards and an interception — his only bad throw — and the Patriots could only manage 3 points during his time. Penalties and poor play from the offensive line prevented New England from gaining any momentum.

Jones played into the second quarter in the Patriots’ exhibition finale loss to the Raiders, 23-6, at Allegiant Stadium (a.k.a. the Death Star in the Desert), and the Patriots’ offense came up mostly empty on those four series.

LAS VEGAS — In a city where you need a few breaks to leave with that winning feeling, Mac Jones couldn’t catch one Friday night.

Advertisement

Jones was visibly fuming and frustrated between his series when he spent equal time huddling with Joe Judge and making warm-up throws.

The second-year signal-caller started with an 8-yard strike to DeVante Parker, but a pair of negative plays — the latter a 13-yard sack when Malcolm Koonce blew by right tackle Isaiah Wynn — resulted in a quick three-and-out.

Get Point After Delivering exclusive analysis and commentary on the Patriots and the NFL right to your inbox, three times a week during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Though the second series started with a holding penalty on right guard Mike Onwenu, Jones started cooking with consecutive completions to Jakobi Meyers and Jonnu Smith before scrambling through a gaping hole for 13-yard gain, popping up to emphatically signal first down.

Things quickly went downhill however, when Ty Montgomery went down with an ankle injury and Jones was picked in a span of three plays.

On the turnover, Jones froze the defense momentarily with a nice play-action fake, rolled right, and tried to threat a needle to Kendrick Bourne. Linebacker Luke Masterson was right in the eye, however, and snagged it easily.

Another three-and-out on the third series, which included one nifty play in which tight end Hunter Henry sneaked into the backfield to pose as a blocker before sneaking to the flat, where Jones hit him for a 7-yard gain.

Advertisement

Similar to the joint practices earlier in the week, Jones and the offense saved their best for last. The 11-play, 46-yard march should have ended in a touchdown if not for a ticky-tack pass interference call on Parker. They settled for Nick Folk’s 35-yard field goal.

Jones went 5 of 7 on the drive, with completions of 13 yards (Nelson Agholor), 16 yards (Henry), and 12 yards (Bourne).

Some other observations as the Patriots turn their attention to Week 1 against the Dolphins:

The sideline setup was similar to what it has been with Matt Patricia sending the calls into Jones, Brian Hoyer, and Bailey Zappe. Who is actually making the decisions is still not clear.

Rookie cornerback Jack Jones had a strong game. He had the hit of the game, forcing a fumble on running back Austin Walter. He also had a pass breakup while covering Isaiah Zuber. On special teams, Jones is playing as an edge rusher on field goals and extra points. He showed nice burst against the Raiders, nearly getting his mitts on the first two boots of the night. Prediction: He’ll get one this season.

Jabrill Peppers made his game debut. He started slow this summer while recovering from a knee injury, but has turned it up lately. He played some safety, some mini-linebacker, and even served as a backup punt returner.

Marcus Jones served as the starting punt returner and showed shiftiness during a 17-yard effort.

Advertisement

The Raiders sat their projected offensive starters, while some of their defenders played during the first two series.

Las Vegas is often called the “Capital of Second Chances,’’ and Jarrett Stidman looked like the mayor in this one. The former Patriot was an efficient 4 of 6 for 72 yards and led a touchdown drive a week after securing the backup job to Derek Carr.

Allegiant Stadium has two levels of fields, a natural grass surface for the Raiders (and it has patches that look like a lot of New England lawns right about now) and an artificial surface that UNLV plays on.

Jim McBride can be reached at james.mcbride@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @globejimmcbride.