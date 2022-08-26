MLS playoff race is tight, but Revolution have three straight home games to gain ground

The magnitude of this three-game, eight-day stretch is not lost on coach Bruce Arena.

Beginning Sunday, the squad will try to keep pace in a jumbled Eastern Conference playoff race while testing its mettle against the Los Angeles Galaxy, Chicago Fire, and New York City FC. Only 6 points separate fifth and 13th place in the East standings, meaning nine teams are jostling for three playoff spots.

The Revolution’s upcoming three-game homestand could not come at a more important time for them.

“Any positive points we get out of these next three games are going to be very important since the playoff race is tight,” he said Friday.

The Revolution currently sit eighth with 34 points, 1 shy of the final playoff spot currently occupied by the Columbus Crew. The Fire, who come to Foxborough Wednesday night, are in 12th but are well within striking distance with 30 points.

Arena hopes his team can continue its success at Gillette Stadium. Five of the Revolution’s last eight contests are at home, where they have not lost since April 2, going 4-0-5.

“If you take away maybe the early part of the year, we’ve played fairly well at home,” Arena said. “Hopefully it’s going to be a big advantage for us this week. It’s going to be a difficult week for us, as well as our opponents, where you play three games in eight days.”

Sunday’s matchup against the Galaxy will have Arena facing the team with which he won MLS Cups in 2011, 2012, and 2014. The Revolution last played the Galaxy in 2019 — coincidentally, Arena’s first game as coach in New England — and won, 2-1.

Los Angeles also has 34 points and is locked in a tight playoff race of its own, sitting seventh in the Western Conference.

“I think the most important thing in a stretch like this, especially at home, is making sure that first game is strong, and we somehow come together as a group and get 3 points,” midfielder Matt Polster said.

“That’s what’s most important, because the turnaround to play Chicago and then NYC is within five days, six days of each other, so the first thing we need to focus on is the Galaxy, putting a good performance together, a strong performance, and getting 3 points.”

The Revolution have not played the Fire yet this season but have already lost twice to NYC FC.

Polster’s presence will be a factor in the short and long terms after he inked a three-year contract extension Thursday. The 29-year-old is in his third season with the team and has started 17 of 21 games this season, tallying two goals and two assists.

“I wanted to be part of a group that wants to win, get more playing time, and those two things I feel like I’ve ticked the box on,” he said.

Injury woes continue to impede the Revolution’s consistency. Gustavo Bou is still sidelined with a leg injury; his return date is unclear. Eight players in total missed the last game, a lopsided 4-0 loss to Montreal Aug. 20.

“We’ve dealt with a lot of adversity, and there’s guys that are super influential within this team that have been missing in moments, and I don’t think we’ve had much of a cohesive starting 11 all season,” Polster said.

“And to be in the position we are just shows the resilience amongst the group and players wanting to show that they can play at this level.”

The Revolution hope that with a fruitful homestand and an influx of healthy players, they can find an extra gear to overpower a swarm of challengers and snag a playoff spot.

“This week, we have some reserves that can help us,” Arena said. “We have been shorthanded for a while now and it is getting a little bit better and, hopefully, as we move into the month of September, we will be at full speed.”