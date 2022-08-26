Patriots running back Ty Montgomery carted off field in first quarter

LAS VEGAS — Patriots running back Ty Montgomery had to be carted off the field in the first quarter of Friday’s preseason finale against the Raiders.

On first and 10 during New England’s second offensive drive, Montgomery remained down on the field after a 4-yard rush, while quarterback Mac Jones called for the medical staff. Trainers immediately tended to Montgomery’s lower right leg as he laid on his back.

Before Montgomery rose, he forcefully threw his helmet to the ground in frustration. With the help of teammate Damien Harris and a staffer, he walked gingerly off the field, putting little weight on his right leg. Once he got to the sideline, Montgomery immediately got on a cart and visited the locker room.