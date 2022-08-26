Patriots running back Ty Montgomery carted off field in first quarter

LAS VEGAS — Patriots running back Ty Montgomery had to be carted off the field in the first quarter of Friday’s preseason finale against the Raiders.
On first and 10 during New England’s second offensive drive, Montgomery remained down on the field after a 4-yard rush, while quarterback Mac Jones called for the medical staff. Trainers immediately tended to Montgomery’s lower right leg as he laid on his back.
Before Montgomery rose, he forcefully threw his helmet to the ground in frustration. With the help of teammate Damien Harris and a staffer, he walked gingerly off the field, putting little weight on his right leg. Once he got to the sideline, Montgomery immediately got on a cart and visited the locker room.
Montgomery’s injury would be a serious blow to New England’s running back room, which already bid farewell to James White, who announced his retirement this month. Montgomery was expected to help fill the void as a third-down passing back.
An opportunity could open up for rookie Pierre Strong, who started training camp as a limited participant but has the skill set to contribute in a versatile role. Second-year back Rhamondre Stevenson likely will earn more snaps on third down as well.
