Bogaerts finds his groove with home run, dance moves as Red Sox hold off Rays

Bogaerts was waiting on this one. All of his emotion came pouring out. Something positive to feed on.

For Xander Bogaerts his dance took place just to the right of home plate at Fenway Park Friday evening.

Evoking that dance was a three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning. Bogaerts’s 11th of the season couldn’t have meant more to the Red Sox shortstop.

The Sox were leading, 5-4. But never had any real separation against the Rays until Bogaerts created it.

Shawn Armstrong tried to test Bogaerts’s lightning quick hands. The ones that have eluded him because of injuries. Back spasms. A sore right shoulder. Armstrong went in on Bogaerts with a 96 mile-per-hour heater that Bogerts sent deep into the Boston night.

Bogaerts’s jig was one rooted in spirit more than moves. He didn’t even bother to look where he hit the pitch, knowing it was gone. Instead, he stood just outside the lefthanded batter’s box, slammed his bat emphatically, and roared.

The Sox went on to win, 9-8, despite a four-run inning eighth aided by the everlasting struggles of Ryan Brasier.

Bogaerts’s dance could not be negated.

Early on, however, it was the Rays who didn’t waste any time jumping on the Red Sox.

Before most fans could settle into their seats, Yandy Diaz pounded a first-pitch heater from Michael Wacha over the Green Monster in the top of the first inning. The ball landed on Landsdowne Street. Meanwhile, the simultaneous groans from those who bore witness to the 411-foot homer spilled out of Fenway.

The Diaz blast gave way to an outing by Wacha that wouldn’t be his most memorable. Certainly not like his previous two, when the righthander’s combined 12⅔ innings amounted to zero runs allowed.

No indeed.

Wacha had to fight through this one, making sure his offense had enough time to pounce, despite their moribund production at the dish this season. The fight, though, included some more tough blows.

In the top of the second, Wacha relinquished a two-run shot to Ji-Man Choi that stretched Rays’ lead to 3-0. The Sox put one on the board in the home half of the second with a Kevin Plawecki RBI single, but Wacha scuffled again in the third.

Diaz opened up the inning with a double down the line. Then Wacha plunked back-to-back batters in Brandon Lowe and Randy Arozarena, causing Wacha to place his glove over his mouth and erupt in frustration. A sacrifice fly made it a three-run Sox deficit.

Wacha, though, had finally worked out all the kinks, giving the Sox six, navigating his final three frames in scoreless fashion.

Franchy Cordero opened up the fourth with a solo shot off Ryan Yarbrough. Later, a Jarren Duran sacrifice fly sliced the Rays’ lead to 4-3. A Kiké Hernández RBI single followed by a Kevin Plawecki RBI double opened up a 5-4 Sox lead.

Bogaerts’ homer in the sixth looked as if it were the separation.

Until it wasn’t. Jose Siri’s three-run homer sparked a four-run rally off Brasier in the eighth that got Tampa Bay within 9-8.

