Running back Damien Harris does not suit up in Patriots’ preseason finale at Las Vegas

His status will be one to monitor when the Patriots return to Foxborough. The team is not required to release an injury report until Week 1.

Asiasi is a bit of a surprise, as he was a full participant in practice this week. Thornton (collarbone), Wilkerson (concussion), and Langi did not practice, while Wade and Murray were limited.

Friday marked the last opportunity for players to make an impression in a game setting ahead of Tuesday’s roster cuts. Thornton likely will make the 53-man roster before going on injured reserve. That way he is still eligible to return mid-season. Wilkerson, Wade, Langi, Murray, and Asiasi are not locks to make the team.

It sure sounds as though Bill Belichick is tired of talking about his former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.

Their relationship has been a talking point this week, but Belichick, who has spoken glowingly of McDaniels on multiple occasions, seems to have no interest in rehashing the past much longer.

“Nobody has more respect for Josh McDaniels than I do,” Belichick said Tuesday. “But none of that really matters. It doesn’t mean anything. This is 2022. Nobody’s done anything this year. I haven’t done anything, our team hasn’t done anything, so we have to prove what we are this year. Whatever happened in some other year, however great it was or wasn’t, it doesn’t really matter. We’re not living in the past and it doesn’t make any difference.”

Playing catch-up

Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones caught up with an old friend before kickoff, chatting with former teammate and Patriots linebackers coach Jerod Mayo . . . It’s been almost 30 years since the Patriots and Raiders faced off in the preseason. In August 1995, Oakland defeated New England, 32-24, at Stanford University . . . According to Pro Football Focus, the Patriots plan to host free agent wide receiver Dazz Newsome for a workout on Sunday. The Chicago Bears drafted Newsome, a 5-foot-10-inch receiver out of North Carolina, in the sixth round in 2021. He was released Tuesday.

