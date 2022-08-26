Seattle Mariners close to locking up star rookie Julio Rodriguez for as much as $470 million, reports say

According to reports, Rodriguez would sign through 2029 for $120 million, after which the Mariners could exercise options for five, eight or 10 years worth between $90 and $350 million, depending on escalators.

The deal guarantees Rodriguez the most money for a player with less than one full year in the major leagues.

The Mariners and rookie center fielder Julio Rodriguez are close to finalizing a contract that would guarantee the 21-year-old $210 million and could be worth as much as $470 million, according to ESPN and MLB.com.

Rodriguez, who captured national attention for his Home Run Derby performance, is hitting .269 with 20 home runs and 23 steals despite opening the year by striking out 30 times in his first 73 at-bats without a home run.

Advertisement

Similar contracts for young players include Fernando Tatis Jr.’s 14-year, $340 million contract, signed after his second season, and Wander Franco’s 11-year, $182 million deal signed last winter with the Rays.

Get 108 Stitches An email newsletter about everything baseball from the Globe's Red Sox reporters, in your inbox on weekdays during the season. Enter Email Sign Up

Marlins move on from Aguilar

The Marlins designated power-hitting Jesús Aguilar for assignment on Friday, moving past the first baseman after falling out of contention for a spot in the playoffs.

The 32-year-old Aguilar led the Marlins with his 15 home runs and 49 RBIs but he was hitting only .236.

With Miami losing 15 of 22 games in August and falling out of National League wild-card contention, Aguilar lost significant playing time to rookie Lewin Díaz. Garrett Cooper, who split time with Aguilar at first base and designated hitter, was activated from the injured list.

“It didn’t come as a surprise because Cooper and three guys can’t be here,” Aguilar said before the Marlins opened a four-game home series against the NL-West leading Los Angeles Dodgers. “I understand the move and I understand the business.”

Aguilar signed with the Marlins after the Rays released him following the 2019 season. The native of Venezuela was one of only five Marlins players who avoided the injured list during the pandemic-shortened 2020 season and helped Miami to its first playoff appearance since winning the World Series in 2003.

Advertisement

Last season, Aguilar had an NL-leading 93 RBIs before a knee injury sidelined him the final four weeks.

Glasnow re-ups with Rays

Rays righthander Tyler Glasnow signed a $30.35 million, two-year contract that will delay the start of his free agency by one year.

The Rays’ opening day starter last year hasn’t pitched this season after undergoing Tommy John surgery on Aug. 4, 2021. He went 5-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 14 starts last year.

Glasnow is making $5.1 million this year. He will get $5.35 million next season and $25 million in 2024, which is the first year he would have been eligible for free agency.

“It seems to be like such a good partnership,” Glasnow said. “I’m glad I can just sit here and talk about it. This is such an awesome opportunity in a place I really want to be. I don’t want to leave yet, I’m not ready to go. I’m exactly where I want to be.”

The 6-foot-8 Glasnow would get $1 million for winning the Cy Young Award, $500,000 for winding up second and $250,000 for finishing third to fifth. There is also a $50,000 bonus for making the All-Star team and a $1 million assignment bonus if traded.

Angels missing three in Toronto

The Angels put outfielder Taylor Ward and relievers Aaron Loup and Ryan Tepera on the restricted list before their game in Toronto. Foreign nationals who aren’t vaccinated against COVID-19 aren’t allowed to enter Canada, save for limited exceptions that require a 14-day quarantine. Unvaccinated baseball players are placed on the restricted list, where they are not paid and do not accrue major league service time. Los Angeles recalled right-hander José Marte from Triple A Salt Lake, and selected outfielder Ryan Aguilar from Double A Rocket City and righthander Gerardo Reyes from Triple A. Hitting coach Jeremy Reed also did not accompany the team to Toronto for the three-game series . . . Former AL Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel was added to the Rangers’ taxi squad and is scheduled to start Saturday at home against the Tigers. The 34-year-old was signed to a minor league contract on July 25, five days after the Diamondbacks designated him for assignment. He went 0-2 in four starts for Arizona after beginning the year 2-5 in eight starts for the White Sox. A free agent after this season, Keuchel had a 2.31 ERA in four starts for Triple A Round Rock. Over his 11-year career in the majors, he’s 101-89 with a 3.92 ERA . . . Bryce Harper was back in the Phillies’ starting lineup against the Pirates after missing 52 games with a broken left thumb. The NL MVP was batting cleanup as the designated hitter for his first game since getting plunked by Padres lefthander Blake Snell on June 25. Surging Philadelphia is coming off a four-game home sweep of Cincinnati and is 32-20 since Harper last played. The Phillies began play Friday in the second NL wild-card spot.