There’s a power outage in Boston and it’s hard for the Red Sox to explain

Put all that aside just for a moment, all of that misery, and consider another putrid development that has plagued this Red Sox club: they don’t hit homers.

Set aside their .255 batting average with runners in scoring position in their last 52 games entering Friday, which was tied for 16th in the majors, or their 129 walks, which had them ranked 26th in the majors.

he Sox were never your heaviest hitters in the league when it came to power. Their lineup anchors of the past were great hitters first. The homers were secondary. But they could hit them when needed to.

Consider, from 2018-21, the Red Sox put together three top-10 finishes in home runs. The only season they fell outside the top 10 was the 2020 COVID-19 season when they ranked 13th. It was a peculiar season for all when considering the pandemic and the circumstances that came with it.

But this season offers no excuse for the power outage. Entering Friday, the Sox ranked 19th in homers with 116. That’s behind the Pirates. After leading the majors in slugging for the previous four seasons (.455), they ranked 11th in the majors before Friday (.406).

Is this shocking? Surprising? All of the above?

“Yes,” manager Alex Cora said before the game. “We expected more homers out of our lineup but we haven’t done that. We haven’t been able to try to drive the baseball for X or Y reasons. Some guys [are] banged are up, others their swings haven’t been there throughout the season.”

J.D. Martinez is stuck on nine homers, having gone 119 at-bats without a homer. Xander Bogaerts has just 10 blasts. Rafael Devers is carrying much of the load with 25, but if you combine all three of their homer totals, that’s still less than Aaron Judge’s league-leading 48 homers.

Unfathomable.

“That’s surprising for a team that, especially here at Fenway with the pull-side power, it hasn’t happened,” Cora said.

Eovaldi throws bullpen

Nate Eovaldi (right shoulder inflammation) threw his first bullpen Friday. Eovaldi went on the injured list on Aug. 22 (retroactive to Aug. 19). His next steps depend on how he responds to Friday’s bullpen.

“I felt really good,” said Eovaldi after throwing 25 pitches. “I threw all of my pitches. I just got to get everything timed up. But I was pain-free and am feeling really good. I’ll take this one as a victory, for sure.”

The one downside was that Eovaldi felt like he had to rush through his bullpen due to the inclement weather that was on the way. He noted that he wished he had more time in between all of his pitches. Other than that, all went according to plan with Eovaldi — whose velocity had taken a significant dip prior to hitting the IL — feeling a noticeable difference.

“It’s night and day from the way I was throwing before to now,” Eovaldi said. “Everything feels free and easy.”

Ideally, the Sox would like for Eovaldi to pitch in a rehab game before he returns to the big league club.

Story nearing return

Trevor Story was scheduled to play in his third rehab game for the Double A Portland Friday. However, that game was postponed due to rain. Cora said there’s a strong possibility that Story will join the big league club very soon … Devers was out of the lineup Friday with a scheduled offday.

