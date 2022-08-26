Tom Brady is expected to make preseason debut in Buccaneers’ finale Saturday

Yes, the two guys who finished the 2016 season by starting in the Super Bowl are expected to square off again Saturday under far less consequential circumstances.

“It's a good test for us,” Ryan said as the Colts wrapped up training camp Thursday. "It’s not the regular season. The focus is not the same as the regular season. The focus is on us and making sure that we’re getting ourselves ready and getting ourselves to where we want to be Week 1.”

Since these two met in February 2017, much has changed including the teams they represent.

Brady delivered one of the most memorable postseason comebacks that day to beat Ryan and claim his fifth ring. The three-time league MVP added a sixth ring before leaving New England following the 2019 season and earned one more with the Buccaneers before briefly retiring and then announcing a comeback earlier this year.

He didn't play in either of the Bucs first two preseason games, though, opting instead to take a planned 11-day break. He returned to the field Monday and new Tampa Bay coach Todd Bowles implied Brady would get one more chance to create a nightmare for the Colts home fans.

How much Brady plays remains as much a mystery as his pre-planned absence. He hasn't spoken with reporters since returning to the team and Bowles has only said Brady left for personal reasons.

How long he plays also remains unclear since starting center Ryan Jensen and Aaron Stinnie, the potential starter at left guard, will not play because of injuries. Bowles also would not say if four-time Pro Bowl receiver Mike Evans would play. Evans returned to practice Monday after missing more than two weeks because of an injured hamstring.

“Everyone that’s healthy will play,” Bowles said. “We got together as a staff, and as a team we understand. We want to see certain things so we’re putting everybody out there.”