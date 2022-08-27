Dorchester dances the day away at annual Caribbean Carnival

“This is about pageantry, this is about tradition, this is educational, and this is about our economy. Never forget that,” she told the crowd. “This is about community.”

Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley said the parade offers “an opportunity to celebrate culture, tradition, heritage, and just be celebratory.”

Dorchester danced to the beat of the Caribbean on Saturday as hundreds paraded through the streets in colorful costumes at the 49th Caribbean Carnival.

Caribbean Carnival, an annual celebration of the community’s culture and contributions to Boston, has been hosted by the Caribbean American Carnival Association of Boston since 1973.

The parade began with a cadre of candidates and campaigns — the celebration coincided with the start of voting on Saturday — followed by a string of semi-trailer trucks with speakers blasting out reggae for the revelers who walked in their wake.

“Boston Carnival 2022 is officially on the road,” shouted an emcee from atop a truck. “It’s all about island vibes on the inside!”

Performers wear sequins and feathers while dancing down Warrant Street in the Boston Caribbean Carnival Parade. Erin Clark / Globe Staff

Among the parade participants were women wearing elaborate ensembles of rhinestones and feathers, which they wore like wings. Others dressed from head-to-toe in the colors of their country, fashioning their flags into shirts and skirts.

Sabrina Auguste, 52, of Dorchester, worked every day for a month to craft her costume: a macaw, which had blue and yellow wings that spanned over 10 feet, and a neck that extended high into the air above her head.

“I thought of the idea because I love birds, so I decided to do a tropical bird,” said Auguste, who wore a bejeweled bodysuit, neon fishnets, sequined boots, and a feather headdress that color-coordinated with the costume.

For Auguste, the parade is an opportunity to represent her culture by showing her skills.

“We show the people what we can do, what we can make,” she said. But it’s also “all about enjoyment. We come out and we have fun.”

The crowds of participants danced and drank as they marched behind the trucks, one of which sprayed soap sounds from cannons into the crowd. Afterward, about a foot of foam, looking like snow, accumulated on the asphalt.

People dance through a cloud of bubbles while attending the Boston Caribbean Carnival Parade on Saturday. Erin Clark / Globe Staff

Spectators lined the sidewalks and stoops along Warren Street, cheering and waving flags to represent countless countries in the Caribbean, from Jamaica and Haiti to Barbados and the Bahamas.

Revelers were rowdy and raucous as they marched for a mile along Warren Street, with onlookers joining the jubilation. The parade culminated in Franklin Park.

Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox, who was appointed last month and sworn in last week, said he was happy to be back at Caribbean Carnival after moving to Michigan in 2019.

“I’ve been away for a little while, but the one thing I missed most is Caribbean festival,” he told the crowd ahead of the parade.

Shirley Shillingford, president of the Caribbean American Carnival Association of Boston, praised the parade for diversity and unity.

“I just want to say how wonderful it is to see all of us different colors. In Jamaica, it’s said ‘out of many, one people,’ and that’s what we are,” she said. “Each and everyone of us have a part to play. We are family.”

Patty Garcia, 66, has been coming to Caribbean Carnival since it started in 1970s. Though she moved to Manchester, N.H., she drives to Dorchester for the event every summer.

She said she comes for the culture, the costumes, and “the spirit of the people.”

Alicia Bishop, 52, of Dorchester, also always anticipates the Caribbean Carnival, which she has attended since she moved to Boston in 1991.

For her, the parade represents “unity amongst all of our people.”

“It’s love,” she said. “It’s every different nation coming together. It’s beautiful.”

Toni Arman wears wings at the Boston Caribbean Carnival Parade on Saturday. Erin Clark / Globe Staff

Bishop condemned the violence that has broken out at festivities in the past and at this year’s Caribbean Carnival.

Earlier in the day, there was a shooting and an arrest at J’Ouvert, a mixture of party and parade that started at 5 a.m. That shooting was non-life-threatening, according to police.

There was a prominent police presence at the parade in the afternoon.

At festivities after the parade, a man was shot and suffered “serious, life-threatening injuries” in the area of Harambee Park, according to police. The shooting was reported near the intersection of Westview Street and Blue Hill Avenue at 5:41 p.m.

“We need to keep it together,” said Bishop. “One bad apple doesn’t spoil the whole bunch. The violence has nothing to do with the whole bunch.”

Camille Caldera can be reached at camille.caldera@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @camille_caldera.