Early voting is underway in Massachusetts. Here’s what you need to know.

Voters will choose candidates in to fill a variety of positions, including sheriffs, district attorneys, state legislators, governor’s councilors, members of congress, as well as statewide officials like auditor, secretary of state, treasurer, attorney general, lieutenant governor, and governor.

For the first time, all Massachusetts voters over the weekend will be able to head to the polls to cast ballots in person for the next election. Early voting has been an option since the 2016 general election, but Saturday marks the beginning of mandatory weekend voting hours in all 351 cities and towns.

The Massachusetts state primary election may be more than a week away, but nearly a quarter million voters had already voted by mail as in-person early voting kicked off Saturday morning.

The early voting period spans Saturday through Friday at locations statewide. Voters can check early voting locations and hours on the Secretary of State’s early voting web page — each city or town determines its own hours and sites.

Voters can submit applications through the state’s online application system or download the early ballot application, fill it in, and drop it off at their local election officials’ offices. The application must reach local election offices by 5 p.m. on the fifth business day before Monday, for the state primary election, which takes place Sept. 6.

Voters can apply to vote in the Nov. 8 general election the same ways — online or by dropping an application at their election officials’ office — or via US Postal Service. The applications must be in by Nov. 1.

About 14 percent of Massachusetts’ more than 4.8 million registered voters applied to vote by mail this year, according to a spokesperson for Secretary of State William Galvin. The Massachusetts Legislature passed a sweeping election law this year that makes no-excuse mail-in voting permanent and expands early voting options.

Before the new legislation was enacted, state law allowed for absentee voting if a voter would be out of town on Election Day, had a religious-based conflict on Election Day, or had a disability. During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, mail-in voting was temporarily allowed to keep voters safe from the coronavirus.

In 2020, more than 3.6 million residents cast ballots in the state’s general election. Of those, 42 percent voted by mail, 23 percent voted early in person, and only about 35 percent voted on Election Day.

More than 37 percent of the 666,827 voters who were mailed ballots this year have already submitted them, including about 204,000 Democrat primary ballots and 44,000 Republican primary ballots.

The numbers won’t move much until Monday, after clerks begin scanning the mail votes and early voting ballots that came in over the weekend, Galvin’s spokeswoman said.

Saturday also marks the last day for voters who are not signed up to register to vote, which can be done online, by mail, or in-person.

