Hopkinton deputy police chief placed on leave amid investigation

“As there is an active ongoing investigation, no additional information can be released at this time,” the statement said.

Details of the investigation were not shared in a brief, three-sentence statement the department released on Saturday.

Hopkinton Police Deputy Chief John Porter has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an investigation, the police department said.

Porter, a veteran of the Hopkinton Police Department since 1992, was notified Thursday that he’d been placed on leave, the statement said.

A message sent to Porter’s work e-mail address was not immediately returned Saturday.

The department honored Porter for 30 years of service in July, adding his name to a plaque that is displayed in the police station. Police Chief Joseph Bennett at the time praised Porter for his years of service.

Advertisement

“He has shown a true commitment to bettering this department and serving the Hopkinton community, and we are fortunate to have him as a member of the Hopkinton Police command staff,” Bennett said in a statement that was released July 16 announcing Porter’s recognition.

Porter has served in several roles over the decades, including as the department’s first school resource officer, according to the department. He ascended the ranks from patrol officer to detective, sergeant, and lieutenant, and was appointed deputy chief in October last year, according to the department.





Nick Stoico can be reached at nick.stoico@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @NickStoico.